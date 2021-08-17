American coronavirus: Booster injections could become available, but those who are not vaccinated at all are helping to prolong pandemic, doctor says





But those who have already been inoculated are not the ones fueling this wave of Delta variants, said Dr. Chris T. Pernell, fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine.

“The biggest problem isn’t that people who got two doses get another dose,” Pernell said Tuesday. “These are the people who haven’t even received a dose yet.”

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNTech said they had submitted initial data to the United States Food and Drug Administration to support the use of a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The dose elicited a significantly higher antibody response against the original strain of coronavirus and the Delta and Beta variants compared to what was seen in people who received two doses, they said. The booster dose appeared to be just as protective against the Delta and Beta variants as it was against the original strain of the novel coronavirus.

But “that doesn’t actually answer the key question we have left at this time,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. “The key question is, how quickly does immunity decline after the first two doses?”

With the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, senior officials in the Biden administration are reaching an agreement that most Americans should receive a booster eight months after being fully vaccinated, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

The Biden administration’s plan, which is still under development, would be to give third injections from mid-September to the end of September, a source told CNN, pending FDA clearance.

Since healthcare workers and nursing home patients were the first to receive their injections, the administration expects them to be the first to receive boosters as well.

Last week, the FDA cleared third doses for some immunocompromised people. The CDC almost immediately recommended giving these doses.

US ‘steals blind’ across full extent of Covid-19 and children

The Covid-19 epidemics at the start of the school year sent many students back to quarantine. One way to help students stay in classrooms is to have students – especially those who are not vaccinated – wear masks in school, according to health experts.

“It shouldn’t be for months. It shouldn’t be forever. But right now, when people come back, masking is a reasonable public health measure,” said Dr Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary at Trump’s health. administration.

“I support it and I encourage parents to encourage their children to do so.”

During this wave of the Delta variant, hospitalizations for Covid-19 have skyrocketed among children. But the full extent of severe pediatric cases is unknown.

“Only 23 states and New York City actually report the number of children hospitalized,” said Giroir, a pediatrician. He said Texas and Florida are among the states where the total number of Covid-19 child hospitalizations is unknown.

“Speaking of flying blind, versus kids,” Giroir said. “We need better data, and that has to be the basis for action.”

And because testing has declined, the United States may not be fully informed of the extent of the infection nationwide, Giroir said. He estimated that the United States could soon reach an actual number of around 500,000 cases per day.

“This means that 50 to 100,000 Americans will have a long Covid – which means for months they will be in pain, they will be tired, they will have brain fog, as their memory centers in their brains shrink. We know that,” said Giroir.

Because the Covid-19 vaccination is only available to Americans aged 12 and older, face masks play a key role in helping children avoid the Delta variant – and keeping students in school instead. of quarantine, according to health experts.

If students are to be in a room together before they can all be vaccinated, having proper testing, ventilation and masking is crucial, Wen said.

“Why wouldn’t we want every tool at our disposal to help keep our children safe at this point? ” she said.

Hospitals are feeling the brunt of the rise

Forty states are seeing an increase in the average number of new cases from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the impact can be seen in strained healthcare systems.

Cases in Mississippi continued to rise, with the latest data from the state’s health department showing 7,839 new cases and 52 new deaths in the three days to August 15.

In response to the record number of hospitalizations for Covid-19, the University of Mississippi Medical Center said a second field hospital was being built in one of its parking lots.

The field hospital will have intensive care capacity and will be able to treat up to 32 patients at a time, the medical center said.

In Texas, following a review of the rising death toll, the State Department of Health Services submitted a request for five mortuary trailers as part of normal readiness to make them available for support local jurisdictions in case they need it, ”according to DSHS Press Officer Douglas Loveday.

Texas is one of the states that disagree on mask mandates. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks, prompting a backlash from educators and local leaders.

Texas and Florida lead the country in pediatric hospitalizations.

The latest HHS data released on Monday shows 239 children in Texas are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. Texas has passed Florida, which has 170 children hospitalized with Covid-19.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Virginia Langmaid, Kaitlan Collins, Adrienne Broaddus, Deanna Hackney, Raja Razek, and Rosa Flores contributed to this report.

