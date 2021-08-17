What are the UK corona rules?





Monday 19 July 2021 is the date all Covid restrictions will be lifted in the UK and will continue from Monday 9 August 2021 in Scotland. But what exactly are the new rules? From wearing a mask to traveling abroad, here are some things you need to know.

Travel rules in the UK

After the thin green list of countries was first introduced, July 19 marked a pivotal moment for the travel industry. This is because July 19th is the date on which vaccinated UK residents will not need to be quarantined after returning home from a place on the amber list. On Thursday, July 8, Transportation Secretary Grant Shopps confirmed the news in the House of Representatives. From 19 July in the UK, residents who have been fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-quarantine when returning. to England.

Travelers must still undergo pre-screening 3 days before departure and PCR test on or before the 2nd day of return. Also, you no longer need to do the Day 8 test. In other words, the regulations for green and orange list countries are the same.

This new rule only applies to people who have been fully vaccinated for 14 days.

Rules for visiting friends and family

Prior to July 19th, restaurant, pub, and Airbnb reservations were limited to 6 people indoors. However, as a result of the change, celebrations can proceed as normal and you can travel the UK with as many friends and family as you like. Check out our pick of the best hotels in the UK.

social distancing rules

In the UK, the legal requirement of social distancing from others has been removed while directing people to use common sense. This means you can once again run bigger events like festivals. Social distancing guidelines for those who need to self-isolate after being infected with COVID-19 are in effect.

This also means nightclubs and other indoor venues can now reopen after nearly 18 months. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, July 19, said at a press conference that full vaccination would be a condition for access to clubs and other crowded venues from the end of September.

Large events may resume in Scotland, but organizers of outdoor events with more than 5,000 people and indoor events with more than 2,000 people will need to apply for a permit. The 2 m distance rule is also maintained in medical settings such as hospitals, physician surgeons and dentists. While Wales is urging people to consider social distancing, in Northern Ireland there are guidelines that are legally removed for all outdoor activities, but social distancing is recommended at 1 m (3 ft) where possible.

You must agree to social media cookies to view this inclusion. Open My Cookie Preferences.

face mask rules

In the UK, the legal requirement to wear a face mask indoors has been repealed from 19 July. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expects the public to make a decision. At a press conference on Monday 5 July, Britain’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, presented three scenarios in which people would still wear masks. To make others feel comfortable when the authorities demand it in crowded indoor spaces.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, face coverings must be worn in the same indoor environment as before.

Some companies have said they will continue to require face masks. For example, on Tuesday 13th July, London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that masks are still required on all public transport in London. “By keeping face masks compulsory, we will give Londoners and visitors reassurance and confidence to make the most of what our city has to offer, protecting our heroic transport workers and those who are vulnerable and who can depend on our network,” he said. “He said. wander around our city It’s an extra layer of protection on top of TfL’s world-leading enhanced cleaning regime and I am confident that Londoners will continue to do the right thing as they have done during the pandemic and will continue to wear face coverings in TfL services.’

telecommuting rules

In the UK, employees are no longer instructed to work from home whenever possible. However, it is up to businesses to set their own rules for returning to the office. However, the government does not yet encourage return to work, leaving it to individual employers and employees. Working from home is still encouraged in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

