US sends aid to Haiti after earthquake, but much more needed





Members of Congress are also closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Haiti, said Representative Frederica Wilson, who represents the Little Haiti region in Miami.

The Haitian Congressional Staff Association is working with the House Appropriations Committee and the Haitian Consulate General’s office in Miami to assess the amount of funds to be spent on disaster response efforts in the southern part of the country, which suffered the most damage, Wilson said.

I am on [a number will be reached] by the end of the week, she said. I don’t think, for the moment, that I can put a total price. Wilson pointed out that security, homelessness, food insecurity, lack of clean water, poor sanitation and healthcare are major issues that she says will be included in their assessment.

USAID has already sent 38 disaster experts from its Humanitarian Assistance Office and 65 urban search and rescue personnel and four dogs from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Service, as well as thousands of pounds of ‘specialized tools and equipment,’ Charles said.

And at the request of the agencies, US Southern Command provided eight helicopters to help airlift personnel and supplies, Charles added.

The United States Coast Guard is also involved, carrying out medevac missions and the USAID Disaster Response Team has started search and rescue operations and conducted ground assessments, a- she declared.

The agency is responding very quickly to what we anticipate to be very important health, water and sanitation protection needs, Charles said.

In addition to the US government, many charities have stepped in to help, including World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon, which were formed shortly after the 2010 Haiti earthquake that claimed more than 250,000 lives.

The Rubicon team, which provides global disaster relief, sent two teams totaling six to assess damage and match needs with services.

It is not just a damage assessment; its needs assessment, said CEO Art delaCruz, who has stressed the importance of engaging in humanitarian efforts in Haiti since 2010. We need the international community right now, which includes us. [We] cannot impose what we think is correct. We need to work closely with them to ensure that what we deliver helps in the moment and in long-term stability.

Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen, which has a culinary school in Port-au-Prince, said the organization currently has two kitchens operating in the capital and is evaluating plans for a third in Jérémie, a city in the south particularly devastated by the earthquake.

A fully equipped kitchen can easily produce 20,000 to 25,000 meals a day and while WCK is still working on logistical complexities, such as securing refrigeration and ingredients to achieve this, Mook expects to prepare thousands of meals. very soon.

“I’m pretty confident that within a day or two we’ll be making at least 10,000 meals a day, if not more,” he said.

Some of the charities have already started coordinating with the US government as it ramps up its response. But some disaster experts say the United States is not moving fast enough to help in the quake zone, where some residents remain trapped under buildings.

Retired Lieutenant General Ken Keen, who led the US military response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake, told POLITICOs NatSec Daily that the Biden administration should step up the pace of aid.

Logistics support is the key capability that the United States could provide, particularly in the form of airlift (helicopter) and logistics to assist [and] supporting the government and non-governmental organizations that are on the ground in the affected area, he said. I know the [U.S. Coast Guard] already provides some helo support so that’s great but I think more strengths are needed.

In collaboration with the UN and representatives of the Haitian government, the United States must develop a command and control structure that can help organize, coordinate, collaborate and communicate with all governments, NGOs and other nations that send or have of organizations responding to aid, he said.

Charles argued that USAID works in close coordination with the Haitian government and touted air support from the Defense Ministry.

I will say that we are working very closely with the Government of Haiti and have called on the unique capabilities of the Ministry of Defense, especially in logistics and air support and that we will work very closely with them in the coming days, Charles said.

