The United States will recommend booster shots to most Americans 8 months after vaccination





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has decided that most Americans should get the coronavirus vaccine eight months after receiving their second injection, and could start offering a third injection as early as mid-September, according to familiar administration officials with threads.

Authorities plan to announce the decision as early as this week. Their goal is to let Americans who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines know that they will need additional protection against the Delta variant which is causing an increase in the number of cases in much of the country. The new policy will depend on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for additional injections.

Officials said they expected recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was cleared as a single-dose regimen, would also need an additional dose. But they are awaiting the results of this two-dose clinical trial, due later this month.

The first recalls will likely go to residents of nursing homes, healthcare workers and first aid workers. They would likely be followed by other seniors who were near the front line when vaccinations started late last year, and then by the general population. Authorities are considering giving people the same vaccine they originally received.

The move comes as the Biden administration struggles to regain control of a pandemic it claimed to have tamed just over a month ago. President Biden had declared the nation reopened to normal life for the July 4 vacation, but the spread of the Delta variant wildfire thwarted that. Covid-19 patients are once again overwhelming hospitals in some states, and federal officials worry about an increase in the number of children hospitalized just as the school year begins.

For weeks, officials in the Biden administration analyzed the increase in Covid-19 cases, trying to determine if the Delta variant is better able to evade vaccines or if vaccines have lost strength over time. time. According to some administration experts, the two could be true, a distressing combination that reignites a pandemic the nation fervently hoped was stemmed.

Dr Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News on Sunday that there were concerns the vaccine was starting to decline. That, combined with the ferocity of the Delta variants, could dictate the boosters, he said.

Federal health officials have been particularly concerned about data from Israel suggesting that the protection of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines against serious illness has declined significantly for older people who received their second injection in January or February.

Israel can in some ways be seen as a model for the United States as it vaccinated more of its population faster and almost exclusively used the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which made up a large part of the US stockpile. Unlike the United States, however, Israel has a nationalized healthcare system that allows it to systematically track patients.

The latest Israeli data, released on the government website on Monday, shows what some experts have described as continued erosion of the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 infections in general and serious illnesses in elderly people who were vaccinated at the start of the year.

Updated

Aug. 17, 2021, 7:43 am ET

One slide suggests that for those 65 or older who received their second injection in January, the vaccine is now only about 55% effective against serious illness. But the researchers noted that the data has a large margin of error, and some said other Israeli government data suggested the drop in efficiency was less severe.

It shows a fairly large drop in efficacy against infections, but protection against serious illness remains a bit unclear, said Dr Peter J. Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who looked at them. data on demand. from the New York Times.

Dr Jesse L. Goodman, a former chief scientist with the Food and Drug Administration who also reviewed the data, said it suggested worrying trends that could signal a decline in the vaccine’s effectiveness. But he said he would like to see more details from Israel and, more importantly, data showing whether the United States is moving in the same direction.

Understanding the state of vaccine and mask mandates in the United States

Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it proposed in May. . See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans. Vaccination rules. . . and businesses. Private companies are increasingly demanding coronavirus vaccines for employees, with different approaches. Such warrants are legally permitted and have been confirmed in court challenges. Colleges and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.Schools. On August 11, California announced that it would require teachers and staff in public and private schools to be vaccinated or tested regularly, the first state in the country to do so. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children oppose mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who have not been vaccinated. Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their own. workforce. New York. On August 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York announced that proof of vaccination would be required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, becoming the first US city. to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees. At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

Federal officials have said the booster program will most likely follow much the same scenario as the original vaccination schedule. The first injections for the general public in the United States were given on December 14, days after the FDA cleared the injection of Pfizer for emergency use. People started getting the Moderna vaccine a week later.

While frontline health workers and nursing home residents were among the first to be vaccinated nationally, states followed their own plans to determine who else was eligible for vaccines at the national level. during the first weeks and months of the vaccination campaign.

But almost everyone 65 and over was qualified for the vaccination at the end of February, as were many police officers, teachers, grocery store workers and others at risk of exposure to the virus at work.

The regulatory path for additional shots is not entirely clear. Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday filed data with the FDA that it said showed the safety and effectiveness of a booster. But the data was preliminary, from phase 1 of a clinical trial. Moderna is on a similar path, exploring the safety and effectiveness of a half dose and a full dose as a third injection.

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster injections until the end of September, saying the available doses should be used to help countries that are far from vaccinated. But Israel is already offering third blows to those who are at least 50 years old. Germany and France have announced plans to offer additional injections to vulnerable segments of their population next month. Britain has a plan to do it, but is waiting for now.

At the end of last week, the FDA cleared third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for some people with weakened immune systems, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them. Authorities have decided that these individuals, who make up less than 3% of Americans, deserve additional injections because many do not respond to the standard dose. The agency has yet to authorize any vaccines for children under 12.

Noah Weiland contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/16/us/politics/booster-shots.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos