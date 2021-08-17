Afghan evacuees will arrive in the United States via military bases in Virginia and Wisconsin





WASHINGTON The first US stop for the nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other refugees evacuated so far amid the collapse of the Afghan government was the Fort Lee military base in central Virginia.

Tapped for its location on the east coast and its ability to grow rapidly to serve as a temporary reception facility, the military base just south of Richmond has been receiving Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas since late last month. .

Two other bases will soon join Fort Lee to handle the new Afghan evacuees. Defense Department officials said Monday they would also use Wisconsins Fort McCoy and Fort Bliss in Texas, which could evacuate up to 22,000 people to the United States.

At Fort Lee and soon to other locations, authorities attempted to speed up the final stages of an extremely slow visa process in order to provide a legal path to the safety of those who have worked with US forces and personnel. during the 20 years of US troops in Afghanistan. .

More than 18,000 Afghans who worked as interpreters, drivers, security guards and fixers for the United States during the war remained in limbo as they await answers on their visa applications, and faced challenges. threats to their lives and that of their families.

Representative Jason Crow represents the 6th District of Colorado in the United States House. (crow.house.gov)

The early arrivals had already completed their security check, but still had to undergo a medical examination and other administrative requirements.

Social service agencies have stepped up to help the influx of refugees. Many of those arriving are expected to be relocated to the Washington, DC area, according to the Lutheran National Capital Region Social Services, which has relocation sites in Fairfax, Va., Dale City, Va. And Hyattsville. , in Maryland.

Maryland, which is one of the main states to receive refugees through the special immigrant visa process, expects to receive at least 180 Afghan nationals, according to Governor Larry Hogan.

Many of these Afghan citizens, our allies have courageously risked their lives to provide invaluable support for many years to our efforts as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to assist them, Hogan said in a press release, in which he also lambasted the United States. removed from this country as hasty and irresponsible.

Amid criticism of the Biden administrations for handling the US withdrawal, there has been a surge of bipartisan support to help the Afghan nationals who have aided the United States.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) And a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Rep. Tom Malinowski, (DN.J.), led a letter over the weekend with several dozen House members from both sides, urging the immediate evacuation of U.S. citizens and those eligible for special visas, as well as others at extreme risk.

The safety of US diplomats and military personnel must be our first priority. But we must also evacuate Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas, they wrote. All public and private resources must now be mobilized to save not only those eligible for IVS but as many other vulnerable Afghans as possible.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a veteran who was among lawmakers who visited Fort Lee earlier this month, said in an interview with CNN on Monday that she was extremely concerned about the slow pace of approvals for visas for Afghans.

It’s time they accelerated this, Ernst said. They need to get as many of our friends and allies out of Afghanistan as possible as quickly as possible.

Virginia officials on both sides have also expressed support for the evacuation efforts.

U.S. Representative Donald McEachin, a Democrat whose district includes Fort Lee, said in a statement Monday that his office has coordinated with the Biden administration, the State Department and the Defense Department to ensure these processes continue smoothly and that our facilities remain ready. for any additional need.

Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert called on Governor Ralph Northam to put the full weight of the state government behind an effort to support performers and other refugees at Fort Lee.

