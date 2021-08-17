



The first Cobham, now Ultra Electronics and Meggitt will still come. The feeling that the UK defense industry is being realigned and reclassified for the benefit of US private equity players and US conglomerates is overwhelming.

It’s absurd to say that the sector’s takeovers should never be allowed to happen, but the omission in the current hasty deal is a sign of the UK government’s strategic thinking.

Do business departments or the Department of Defense think it’s important to have a thriving UK-owned professional defense industry? Is there a point in time to delay the current US-led mergers and acquisitions? What does it mean to strengthen the powers of the government through the National Security and Investment Act, which will come into effect next year?

On their last venture in the UK at the end of 2019, Advent International paid Cobham 4 billion to sign government-set security terms and immediately sold half of the company within 18 months. Cobam Mission Systems, an engineering-to-air refueling business, considered a major asset, was sold to Eaton of the United States for $2.8 billion (2.2 trillion won). The antenna and radio business was acquired by TransDigm, one of two Ohio-based companies pursuing Meggitt.

There is no hint that Advent did its business quickly and loosely. The British government had full visibility into the disposition and could object if they wished. New American owners may be faithful to their pledge to continue investing in British businesses.

The problem, however, is the cumulative effect on the broader British defense industry where acquisitions are seen as a source of national competitive advantage. With Cobham’s left, Advent is back for 2.6 billion tilts at Ultra, a company that could be considered far more essential to the British defense industry as submarine hunting sonar technology is an important kit for the Royal Navy. .

Again, buyers have nothing to worry about as they will be making a legally binding commitment to safeguard Ultra’s contribution to the UK economy and national security. But those intentions of dealing with sovereign powers, investments and jobs are clearly not intended to last forever, and all we really know about Advent is that it’s a long-term seller because that’s what private equity funds do.

So, the most likely end result is that Ultra, merged with Cobham’s ass, will find its way into a lucrative American defense company. Advent can claim to have improved its combined operations, talking about deeper customer intimacy and greater impact in its defense electronics specialization. However, with the second turn of the dial and over time, the UK’s ability to extract concessions and guarantees will diminish.

The official position on the Ultra deal is that the government will continue to closely monitor the proposed acquisition. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng recommends starting an extensive review of the UK’s defense sector’s resilience. Yes, as his department said, the UK must be an attractive place to do business, but the defense market right now appears to be where the UK sells businesses and the US buys them.

Each trade is different and you have to resist inclusive judgment, but that’s what the trend focuses on. It’s hard to see how Britain’s national interest is being developed by a one-sided process driven primarily by access to cheap money. Ultra should be the choice if the UK government wants to use the proposed defense takeover as a trigger for a broader review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/nils-pratley-on-finance/2021/aug/16/ultra-deal-should-trigger-review-of-us-led-takeover-of-uk-defence-industry

