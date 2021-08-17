Thousands of people who helped the United States in Afghanistan are trapped. What happens next?





Tens of thousands of Afghan nationals have risked their lives to aid the US military in Afghanistan, many of them working as interpreters alongside US soldiers in combat. Now, after the Taliban takeover, they are more desperate than ever to leave, but a quick and safe passage to the United States can prove elusive.

More than 300,000 Afghan civilians have been affiliated with the US mission during its two decades of presence in the country, according to the International Rescue Committee, but a minority is entitled to refugee protection in the United States.

Among them are those who have worked with the US military, qualifying them and their families for special immigrant visas. However, thousands of people are stuck in a multi-year backlog that only swells as the situation on the ground deteriorates following the withdrawal of US troops.

About 2,000 of those people whose cases had already been approved arrived in the United States on evacuation flights from the capital Kabul, which began in July. The most recent arrivals landed on US soil late Sunday before being processed at a military base in Virginia, according to refugee resettlement agencies.

President Biden said on Monday when addressing the nation that there were plans to airlift more Afghan families in the coming days, although he did not provide any details.

Refugee advocates have said they fear thousands of vulnerable people will be left behind, at their peril, as activists tighten their grip on Afghan territory. The Taliban have closed border crossings, leaving Kabul airport as the only exit from the country.

Those who supported the US mission risk serious retaliation from the Taliban, said Jenny Yang, vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, which has resettled hundreds of special immigrant visa recipients in recent years. .

Who are the vulnerable allies?

Since 2002, the United States has employed Afghans to assist American troops, diplomats and aid workers. Many have been threatened, kidnapped and attacked, and an unknown number have been killed, due to their association with the United States. In response, Congress created special immigrant visa programs to give these workers a way to legally reside in the United States.

But the programs, which enjoy wide bipartisan support, have been marred by delays in processing.

Who is entitled to visas?

Applicants must prove that they have been employed for at least two years by the United States government or an associated entity. Among other documents, they must prove that they have rendered valuable service by providing a recommendation from an American supervisor. They must also show that they have suffered or are undergoing a serious threat as a result of their work for the United States.

How many are waiting to come?

More than 15,000 Afghan nationals, along with their families, have already been resettled to the United States on special immigrant visas, out of a total of 34,500 authorized visas.

At least 18,000 people have pending applications, and that number is expected to increase significantly given the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

We have clients who applied 10 years ago, said Betsy Fisher, director of strategy at the International Refugee Assistance Project. Some have applied in recent weeks out of concern for their lives.

Updated

Aug. 17, 2021, 8:45 am ET

Critics say the U.S. government, going back to multiple jurisdictions, has delayed special immigrant visa approvals by requiring an extraordinary amount of documentation in a cumbersome 14-step process.

Candidates faced average wait times of three years, although Congress has specified it should not take more than nine months. Many have been waiting for the outcome of their case for ten years.

We see people going through pernicious cycles, where they get a document, submit it, and the review process takes so long that the office then needs updated information that can take months or years to review. Ms. Fisher said.

In addition, security checks can often take years, she said.

Are they considered refugees?

Recipients of a special immigrant visa are eligible for the same resettlement benefits as refugees. They arrive with green cards and can apply for US citizenship after five years. But they are not classified as refugees, nor do they count in the number of refugees the United States pledges to admit each year.

How is the Biden administration resolving the crisis?

Since July, the US government has evacuated approximately 2,000 interpreters and their families whose cases had already been approved. They were brought from Kabul to the Fort Lee military base south of Richmond, Virginia, and many have since been sent to cities across the country.

But staff at refugee resettlement agencies were told after the last flight landed on Sunday that plans to evacuate more Afghans had been put on hold.

Garry Reid, a Pentagon civilian official responsible for handling the evacuations, said Monday that 700 Afghan allies had been evacuated in the previous 48 hours. He said the United States would develop by receiving more Afghans leaving for US military bases, but did not offer a specific timeline.

Last week, US officials announced that 1,000 staff would be sent to Qatar, where many of those leaving Afghanistan gather, to speed up visa processing.

We recognize the risk they face and are doing everything we can to launch this large-scale operation so that we can get through as many of them as possible under these very difficult conditions, Mr Reid said.

The Biden administration had also negotiated with several countries in the Middle East and Central Asia to temporarily house some people until they could be resettled in the United States.

But it was not clear whether it would even be possible to evacuate more Afghan allies, at least for now, given the volatility on the ground.

The Biden administration recently announced that it would allow Afghans to use the regular U.S. refugee program, another route to resettlement. Eligible applicants would include people who have worked for non-governmental organizations, media and other affiliates in the United States, provided they are referred by their employer.

But it still does not provide immediate safe haven for Afghans in need of urgent protection, refugee advocates have said, simply expanding the pool of people seeking entry into the United States.

How has the country treated its allies after previous conflicts?

The United States evacuated more than 100,000 Vietnamese to Guam before and after the fall of Saigon in 1975.

President Gerald R. Ford created an interagency task force to transport, process and resettle refugees. The governor of Guam agreed to provide them with temporary accommodation, and the allies were evacuated by air and sea.

It would have been better to similarly evacuate everyone in Afghanistan with a pending request and continue the review process in a safe place before accelerating a withdrawal, said Adam Bates, political adviser to the International Refugee Assistance Project.

There was no reason for him to come to this mad rush in the final hours of the US presence in Afghanistan, he said. These evacuations could have taken place months ago and should have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/16/us/afghanistan-visa-refugees-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos