SIV candidates: Afghans who worked with US desperately want to leave as Kabul falls





Ismail – whose last name is withheld to protect his security – is one of the many Afghans who worked alongside the United States during their two-decade military campaign in Afghanistan and are now desperate to l help from the US government to get out of the countryside.

The rapid collapse of the Afghan capital at the hands of the Taliban prompted the United States to scramble to evacuate staff from its embassy and complicated efforts to relocate tens of thousands of Afghan special immigrant visa applicants like Ismail who fear retaliation from the Taliban.

Although the Taliban have claimed they will not harm those working for foreign forces, Ismail does not believe their assurances of security, noting that “the Taliban are the people they never keep their promise.”

“They are promise breakers,” he said.

Even before the fall of Kabul, bipartisan lawyers and lawmakers urged the administration to take accelerated action to ensure Afghan allies are not left behind and slaughtered, warning of the backlog of dozens of thousands of candidates and the slowness of processing before the full withdrawal of American troops.

Over the weekend, as the situation deteriorated in Afghanistan, the Department of Homeland Security and its federal partners worked overtime to extract long Excel lists of names of Afghan special immigrant visa applicants in order to get through systems and get security checks, according to a DHS official – – a painstaking effort that requires duplication. The Defense Department has been asked to assist the State Department with the special immigrant visa program “to expedite and assist the process due to the delays” inherent in the application process, according to Garry Reid, who heads the Pentagon special immigrant visa effort.

However, some applicants have waited years for their visas to be approved. Others, like Ismail, strive to get US help after being denied visas, trapped in bureaucratic bureaucracy.

Ismail worked for years alongside the US Army Corps of Engineers at Bagram Air Base, as an interpreter, driver and gunner.

“If anything had happened he would have been between the threat and the US personnel, so he would have been the first line of defense,” said Ryan Jackson, a former US defense contractor who worked with Ismail. at Bagram.

Ismail, a father of four, told CNN: “I was working with the American troops to make a lot of money to take care of my family.”

“Strongest recommendation”

In 2011, he applied for a special immigrant visa and his supervisor, John Spiekhout, wrote him a commendation.

“He is very intelligent, honest (sic), well educated and his language skills are superb,” ​​Spiekhout wrote in a March 2011 letter shared with CNN by Jackson. “I give my strongest recommendation for the approval of his visa without hesitation.”

Jackson told CNN that shortly after Spiekhout returned to Michigan, he committed suicide.

“Imail’s help with the SIV program kind of died with it,” Jackson said.

Ismail said his request was denied because the embassy could not reach Spiekhout to confirm his letter of recommendation.

He hopes that a new letter of recommendation from Jackson will help his case.

But for now, Ismail, like so many others, is worried about remaining in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

“We all live in fear,” he said.

Although the Biden administration has said it will “speed up the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for US special immigrant visas” in the coming days, chaos at Kabul airport hampered evacuation flights , and CNN learned Sunday that special immigrant visa evacuation flights to Fort Lee, Va., had been halted for the time being as the administration prioritizes evacuating Americans.

The administration has not announced which third countries will host the candidates and their families, although CNN reported last week that the United States was close to reaching a deal with Qatar.

The United States Embassy in Kabul, which plays a key role in processing applications, has closed its doors and moved to the airport, and the majority of its staff are leaving Afghanistan.

Refugee organizations are still awaiting advice from the State Department on when special immigrant visa applicants and refugees fleeing Afghanistan can leave the country, in the meantime responding to calls from desperate people looking for help. ‘information.

“There is a lot of confusion, a lot of worry,” said Sunil Varghese, director of policy at the International Refugee Assistance Project, which represents special immigrant visa applicants and refugees. “We have customers who have to go to the airport to exit. We just don’t know if it’s safe to do so.” One of the organization’s special immigrant visa clients had a canceled flight and was not told when it will be rescheduled.

Three sources said on Monday that agencies had yet to receive an update on when flights would resume.

“It was one surprise after another,” a source said. “The tragedy is that they have had years and years to deal with these people.”

CNN’s Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

