Scotland UK Government Minister Gets Cambo Update





This morning (Tuesday) Scottish British Government Minister David Duguid met with Siccar Point Energy to obtain a permit to extract oil and gas from the Cambo field west of Shetland.

After the meeting in Aberdeen, Minister Duguid said:

Our participation in the oil and gas industry is very important as the oil and gas industry plays an important role as the UK transitions to clean energy as part of its net zero target.

Our dependence and demand for fossil fuels continue to decline, but we cannot have the cliff edge of being dumped overnight as oil and gas serve to supply our electricity, provide local jobs, and support the production of our daily lives. . necessities such as medicines.

The UK government, with industry, is pioneering managed change through the North Sea Transition Deal, supporting important jobs in Scotland, while at the same time providing technologies, innovations that are critical to net zero and critical to tackling climate change under the COP26 target to be held in Glasgow. and professional development. November.

background information

The Independent Climate Change Committee advises that oil and gas will continue to be needed for years to come, as it is still essential for the production of many daily necessities, including medicines, heart valves, eyeglasses and detergents.

The security of your energy supply is at risk if you do not produce your own oil and gas during the transition period.

The UK is the only G7 country to agree to a groundbreaking deal that will support 40,000 jobs while supporting the oil and gas industry’s transition to green energy by 2050.

The UK government has ended support for fossil fuels abroad and is designing a climate suitability checkpoint so that future licenses will only be awarded if they are consistent with UK climate change goals.

The UK is a global leader in global efforts to combat climate change and the first major economy to enact legislation ending its contribution to climate change by 2050. Now we have set into law a very ambitious new climate change target to reduce emissions. up to 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

A review of the future of offshore oil and gas licensing concluded that a formal climate suitability checkpoint would be established based on current practice. This will help grant all future licenses based on alignment with the government’s broader climate change ambitions, including the UK’s goal of reaching net zero by 2050. The climate suitability checkpoint is currently being designed and will be announced at a later date. We will seek comments on the design of the checkpoint in a timely manner.

The checkpoint will form one additional layer of investigation into existing regulatory mechanisms for assessing the environmental impact of oil and gas field developments. These projects are already undergoing environmental impact assessments through public consultation and are subject to scrutiny by the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) prior to consent. OGA’s new strategy imposes zero net considerations in the consent process and the full carbon cost in decision making.

Exploration permits for the Cambo field were granted in 2001, and OGA is considering whether to authorize oil extraction there.

