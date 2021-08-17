income that a single person needs to get by in all US states





For singles living in the United States, earning enough money to make ends meet seems different for everyone. But location can play a major role, as the cost of housing, food, insurance, and other necessities vary from place to place.

MIT’s Living Wage Calculator estimates the minimum income a single person needs to meet living expenses and stay above the poverty line, without outside help, across the United States

The calculator takes into account a number of factors, including the cost of food, health care, shelter, transportation, and other necessities, such as personal care, clothing, and housekeeping supplies. It also takes into account each state’s minimum wage and examines annual changes in consumer spending habits.

The most recent update to the calculator included some changes to its methodology. The calculator’s estimates now include expenses for cellphones and Wi-Fi, as well as civic engagement expenses, such as pets, clubs, and trips to the movies or museums.

Overall, the cost of living has increased for Americans. They spend more on where they live, the food they buy and the way they get around.

Here’s a closer look at what a living wage, before taxes, would be for a single person, including the estimated costs of food and shelter, in each U.S. state.

Alabama Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,652 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,357 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Alaska Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 31,333 Estimated Housing Costs: 10,851 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 Arizona 3,792 $ Arkansas Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,652 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,526 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,171 California Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 38,823 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 15,235 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 Colorado Income Total Required Before Tax: 34,009 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 11,583 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792: $ 3,792 Connecticut Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 33,240 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 11,094 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,690 Delaware Total income required before taxes: 31,868 Estimated shelter costs: $ 9,765 Estimated food costs: $ 3,177

Florida Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,825 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 10,756 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Georgia Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 31,940 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 9,878 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Hawaii Total Income Required Before taxes: $ 40,412 Estimated housing costs: $ 16,337 Estimated food costs: $ 3,792 Idaho Total income required before taxes: $ 29,007 Estimated housing costs: $ 7,047 Estimated food costs: $ 3,792 Illinois Total income required before taxes: 31,975 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 9,869 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Indiana Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,955 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,072 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Iowa Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,327 Costs estimated housing costs: $ 6,564 Estimated food costs: $ 3,246

Kansas Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,093 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,154 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Kentucky Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,048 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,510 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Louisiana 3 $ 177 Maine Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 31,043 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,809 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,690 Maryland Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 35,879 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 13,193 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Massachusetts: $ 3,690 Michigan Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,354 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,415 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Minnesota Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,997 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,608 Food Costs estimated: $ 3,246

Mississippi Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,936 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,941 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Missouri Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,535 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,976 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Montana Total Income Required Before taxes: 29,004 Estimated housing costs: $ 7,209 Estimated food costs: $ 3,792 Nebraska Total income required before taxes: $ 28,234 Estimated housing costs: $ 6,913 Estimated food costs: $ 3,246 Nevada Total income required before taxes: 28,442 $ Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,563 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 New Hampshire Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,089 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 10,155 Costs: $ 3,690 New Jersey Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 33,696 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 12,740 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,690 New Mexico Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 29,057 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,300 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 New York Total Income Required Pre-Tax: $ 38,719 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 15,084 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3.6 90 North Carolina Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,617 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,865 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 North Dakota Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,211 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,266 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Ohio Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,369 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,779 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,246 Oklahoma Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 28,133 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 7,109 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Oregon Total Income Required Before Tax: 35,050 Estimated Housing Costs: 11,314 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 Pennsylvania Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 27,861 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,443 Food Costs: $ 3,690 Rhode Island Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,763 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 9,638 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,690 South Carolina Total Income Required Pre-Tax: $ 30,328 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,336 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 South Dakota Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 26,225 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 6,551 D Costs: $ 3,246 Tennessee Total Income Required pre-tax: $ 27,563 Estimated shelter costs: $ 7,928 Estimated food costs: $ 3,177 Texas Total income required before taxes: $ 29,134 Estimated housing costs: $ 9,333 Estimated food costs: $ 3,177

Utah Total Income Required Before Tax: $ 30,211 Estimated Housing Costs: $ 8,495 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 Vermont Total Income Required Before Tax: 31,057 Estimated Housing Costs: 10,061 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,690 Virginia $ 3,177 Washington Income Total Required Before Tax: $ 33,982 Estimated Housing Costs: 13,739 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,792 West Virginia Total Income Required Before Tax: 27,837 Estimated Housing Costs: 7,062 Estimated Food Costs: $ 3,177 Wisconsin Total Income Required Before Taxes : $ 29,160 Estimated shelter costs: $ 7,325 Food costs: $ 3,246 Wyoming

