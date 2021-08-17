With 26,852 new infections recorded in the UK, the death toll from COVID-19 soared to 170.





Seed

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK rose to 170 on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

The daily death toll is the highest since March 12, when 175 people were reported.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, there were an additional 26,852 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 156,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

As of August 16, government data showed that 47,369,418 of the 88,211,389 Covid jabs provided in the UK were the first doses, an increase of 35,716 the day before.

read more

About 40,841,971 cases were the second dose, an increase of 138,390 cases.

The figures come after the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was approved by the UK medical watchdog group for use in children 12 years of age and older.

This is the second Covid-19 jab approved between the ages of 12 and 17.

The pharmaceutical and health care product regulator said it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations to advise governments on whether moderna-jab should be administered to children of this age.

MHRA says the Zap, also known as the Spikevax vaccine, is safe and effective in this age group.

Currently, some children between the ages of 12 and 15 are given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab only if they are considered clinically vulnerable.

It was announced this week that all 16 and 17 year olds in the UK will have the opportunity to book their first jab before 23 August.

MHRA Chief Executive Officer June Raine said: “We are delighted to confirm that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for ages 12-17. The vaccine is safe and effective at this age.

We have put in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy to monitor the safety of all Covid-19 vaccines approved in the UK, which includes a 12-17 year old group.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We welcome the news that the Modernas vaccine has been approved as safe and effective for people 12 years of age and older.

As with all other approvals, we will now be guided by an independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, on whether to administer this vaccine to people between the ages of 12 and 17. I asked for official advice.

All adolescents between the ages of 16 and 17, clinically vulnerable children between the ages of 12 and 15, and those living with immunocompromised adults will receive their first dose of Pfizer Zap by Monday, August 23. .

There has been much speculation about whether the immunization program will be extended to include all children 12 years of age and older.

While other countries have successfully vaccinated children, the UK has taken a more cautious approach to routinely providing vaccinations to young children.

Authorities only recently confirmed that children aged 16 and 17 can get the Pfizer vaccine.

The goal of first immunization by August 23 means that some level of protection has been established before the school year begins in September.

The Moderna jab is already approved for use by children 12 years of age and older in Northern Ireland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/coronavirus-deaths-death-toll-uk-b951074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos