Some rioters on the U.S. Capitol remain defiant, even when pleading guilty





“Then that plea doesn’t go forward,” Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told counsel for Camper, who objected to a line in the plea agreement that Camper entered “illegally. “in the United States Capitol. “If he’s in there and thinks he hasn’t done anything wrong, then there’s no plea.”

This is an example of the specter of the contrition of the Capitol rioters. Some have offered emotional apologies and renounced the “big lie” about the 2020 elections. Others remain rebellious and see themselves as “political prisoners”. Some rioters, even pleading guilty, backed down when judges insisted they take responsibility, causing hiccups and delays in several recent hearings.

Lack of remorse can also have legal consequences. Defendants who plead guilty are not required to apologize, although this may persuade a judge to show leniency in sentencing. Federal prosecutors have said they seek contrition from the insurgents, and they have previously cited provocative comments from some rioters to argue in court that they deserve time behind bars.

“The door was literally blocked”

Camper, a 54-year-old real estate investor from Montana, came to Washington, DC, to hear Trump speak at the now infamous January 6 rally. He listened to Trump’s words and went to Capitol Hill. Like hundreds of others, he broke through the building and entered the rotunda. He was arrested in March and charged with four offenses. Federal prosecutors offered him the typical deal for non-violent rioters, and a plea hearing was scheduled for late July. As part of the deal, Camper was required to admit the key elements of the specific crime he was accused of: parading, demonstrating or picketing illegally inside the Capitol building.

In a postponed plea hearing earlier this month, Camper admitted under oath that he entered a “restricted area” and “made a bad choice.” But when asked if he knew he was not allowed to enter the Capitol, he attempted to argue that the police were not “even trying to prevent us” from entering the Capitol. .

“The door was literally blocked by someone who appeared to be a person of authority,” he said.

However, the judge accepted his guilty plea and his sentence is set for November. Camper’s attorney declined to comment when CNN asked him for evidence to support his claims about the police.

Judges in search of contrition

Another pro-Trump rioter, John Lolos, nearly derailed his August 4 plea hearing when he made a similar comment about police allegedly returning him to the Capitol’s basement crypt.

“I just wanted to get that off my chest (and) on the record,” Lolos told the judge.

Prosecutors asked him if he was trying to reverse the plea deal. His lawyer said he wanted to move forward with the deal, as written, and that he could raise the issue during sentencing. Lolos faces a maximum of six months in prison.

Still, it might be risky to lay the blame on the police. Before handing down the sentence, judges carefully consider recommendations from prosecutors and the defense. And the Justice Department said “evidence of remorse or contrition” is one of the keys to getting a favorable recommendation.

“It just goes to say that the defendants learned a lesson from all of this,” said Michael Zeldin, former federal prosecutor and criminal defense lawyer in Washington, DC. “If I were still a defense lawyer, my clients would do affirmative things to show that it’s not just words… to show that they are sincere in these new beliefs and that they are already acting on them.”

This is exactly what Indiana’s grandmother, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, tried to do. She told Judge Thomas Hogan that she had undergone a political transformation after watching movies and reading books on racial inequality. She apologized for her “shameful” participation in a “savage display of violence”. The judge granted him probation. But a day after the conviction, she took to Fox News and offered a very different perspective: She said she only entered Capitol Hill to protect an elderly woman, called the rioters “very polite” and said the police were “relaxed” and “didn’t do it”. don’t tell anyone to leave. ”

The about-face caught the attention of Federal Judge Thomas Hogan, who quoted Morgan-Lloyd as he recently presided over the plea hearing of a married couple who stormed the Capitol. Hogan said he was “concerned whether (we) were getting any real acceptance of responsibility” from the rioters.

Whitewash violence

Some Republicans downplayed the attack by comparing it to a tourist visit, mistakenly claiming the jailed defendants are “political prisoners” and praising the rioter who was killed by police.

And the “police-let us in” theory has surfaced in numerous cases of rioting on Capitol Hill – and has simultaneously emerged as a GOP talking point in recent Trump interviews and in Congressional hearings.

“In all honesty, the Capitol Police were bringing people in,” Trump told two Washington Post reporters who published a bombshell book about his tumultuous last year in the White House. He repeated this claim in a lie-filled Fox News interview where he said there had been a “love party” between the police and the rioters, and “they should release the tape to see what really happened “.

At a screening hearing in June, Representative Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, said some of the rioters “almost appeared to be escorted by police from the Capitol.” He also claimed that many pro-Trump rioters “would have had no idea (or) any way of knowing they were breaking the law.”

Prosecutors refuted these theories in court and judges ruled that the illegality of the violation should have been obvious, due to alarms, tear gas and battles with the police.

“When you were standing on the steps with a crowd, did you think you were okay?” DC District Court Chief Justice Beryl Howell asked Glenn Croy during his plea hearing. “… What you’re saying here today, under oath, is that you didn’t know you weren’t supposed to be there?” ”

Croy responded by saying that he “saw no obstacle” on his march from the Trump rally to Capitol Hill, and that he “did not realize at the time” that he was not allowed to climb the steps of the Capitol.

“I knew (the police) were trying to get people down those steps, but I had no idea,” Croy said. “… I only found out later that this was an illegal gathering … even with the smoke grenades and all that.”

The judge accepted his guilty plea and he will be sentenced in October.

“A Selfish Rewrite of History”

Prosecutors recently clashed with another rioter, Robert Reeder, who pleaded guilty but argued he should be put to trial because he only went inside the Capitol to find l water only after being sprayed with pepper. He also criticized the police for inefficiently guarding the building.

“The police were standing near the walls and did not verbally or otherwise attempt to prevent Mr. Reeder from entering the building,” his lawyer wrote. Explaining why Reeder stayed inside the building, his lawyer continued: “Mr. Reeder, who had never been to the Capitol before, was struck by the awe and beauty of the rotunda and started taking pictures. photos and videos. “

In response, federal prosecutors wrote that Reeder’s argument “amounts to blaming homeowners for not having a better security system or for doing more to stop a host of burglars.”

They also criticized Reeder for claiming in an FBI interview in April that the riot was “a plan to allow people in” so that the media could “demonize the Trump people” – a conspiracy theory that 55% of Republicans believe to be true, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll in April.

Reeder proposed “a selfish rewrite of history that sought to portray himself as an unhappy tourist, absolve himself of any wrongdoing (and) blame others,” prosecutors wrote, urging the judge to inflict two months in prison. His conviction is scheduled for Wednesday.

