British Embassy Guard Afghan Life Threatened With Visa Rejection | Immigration and Asylum





An Afghan security guard who helped provide security for the British embassy in Kabul said he was afraid of his life after being rejected about plans to move officially to the UK because he was a contract employee rather than a direct employee.

The man, who did not use the Guardian’s name to avoid further exposure, has been working for GardaWorld, a security service provider for the British embassy, ​​for over a year. His role was to guard the quarters where the British embassy bodyguards were housed.

After a vehicle suspected of an assassination attempt caught fire, he turned to British authorities for help under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy. His application was rejected in a letter from the Ministry of National Defense last month.

His refusal letter reads: After reviewing your application, the Afghan Threat and Risk Assessment Department has determined that you are not eligible to relocate. I know it will be disappointing news. The man said he was not qualified because you were not directly employed by His Majesty’s government.

He said he was puzzled as to why he was rejected, noting that his GardaWorld contract stated that he was trained and recruited as a security guard for the British Embassy Kabul project.

He said he had not received instructions on how to appeal the decision of British embassy staff until the shutdown last week. Many of my colleagues have also been denied asylum.

I have dedicated my life to this work. They do not give advice and are not willing to talk about these issues. Just saying we can’t help with your transfer, he said in an email response to a series of questions. It didn’t matter to them whether we survived or not.

GardaWorld provided all security for the British Embassy in Kabul.

Oliver Westmacott, president of GardaWorlds Middle East business, said he did not agree with the UK government’s refusal to asylum for indirect employees. He said the company is continuing to file lawsuits with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding that its contract workers also be exiled.

We feel a tremendous moral obligation to do everything we can to support the guards. “Our responsibility is to do everything we can to help him apply for asylum with the UK government,” he said.

GardaWorlds contract employees are just as vulnerable as embassy employees, Westmacott said. He said he is a key security element of the British diplomatic mission in Kabul and would not have been there without a contracted security provider.

The guards were recruited by GardaWorld last year, where G4S took over several previously signed UK official security contracts, and were hired at the gates of a block of houses that housed about 18 former British military bodyguards. The bodyguards provided security to the embassy staff.

One of the British bodyguards hired by GardaWorld said he was very concerned about the man’s situation. The photo shows two people outside the quarters block building, along with other subcontractor security staff.

He said the Taliban would not be able to differentiate between subcontractors and those directly employed by the British embassy. He will be presented as the one who protected the British. The British bodyguard added that we all worked together and felt disgusted with the way the evacuation was handled.

Build close relationships with the people you work with. He just had a baby, and he sent me messages all the time asking what he could do. I feel helpless because I don’t know what to say to him. 100% dangerous.

The Afghan man explained that he felt extremely vulnerable after the Taliban arrived in Kabul and feared he could be targeted again because he decided to work for the UK.

I feel anxious and hopeless. I am always waiting for death. The Taliban information system is very powerful and has information for everyone, he wrote. I’ve never been so scared in my whole life. The situation is very bad. The Taliban are everywhere and there is no security. Since yesterday, fear has grown so I left the house and fled to my sister’s house.

British troops from the 16th Airstrike Brigade arrived in the Afghan capital this week to assist in the evacuation of British people and those who fit the plan.

A government spokesperson said: “Nobody should put their lives at risk because they supported the British government in Afghanistan.” In the past few weeks alone, more than 1,700 Afghan employees and their families have migrated to start a new life in the UK. We have significantly expanded and accelerated our relocation plan and carefully evaluate each applicant for eligibility and security.

The man said he hoped his case would be reviewed. My only goal is to save my family, especially my newborn son.

Westmacott said: I am totally grateful that he is in a desperate situation. We keep insisting that these people are at risk and should get a visa.

