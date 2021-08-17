Inconsistent strategy doomed 20-year US mission in Afghanistan, watchdog says as US pulls out





The findings of the latest report of the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan offer a scathing critique of the US mission in Afghanistan as the Biden administration struggles to evacuate Americans and Afghans from Kabul airport in a chaotic rush towards the exits.

The report, titled “What We Need to Learn: Lessons from Twenty Years of Reconstructing Afghanistan,” highlights the work that remains to be done. “After 13 years of surveillance, the cumulative list of systemic challenges identified by SIGAR and other oversight bodies is astounding,” he said.

The report, the 11th published by SIGAR on Lessons Learned, describes how the United States invested resources and lives in an impossible and ill-defined mission. While it notes some positives, including lower infant mortality rates, increases in GDP per capita, and increased literacy rates, the report is a litany of incompetence, corruption, obfuscation and vows. pious.

He highlights the role US officials played in misunderstanding and sometimes obscuring conditions on the ground, ignoring them when they didn’t fit a narrative of progress.

“As security deteriorated and demands on donors increased, the pressure to demonstrate progress also increased,” SIGAR said. “US officials have created explicit deadlines by mistakenly believing that a decision in Washington could transform the calculation of complex Afghan institutions, agents of power and communities challenged by the Taliban.”

“Rather than reform and improve, Afghan institutions and power actors have found ways to recover funds for their own purposes, which has only compounded the problems these programs were meant to solve,” SIGAR said. “When US officials finally recognized this dynamic, they simply found new ways to ignore the conditions on the ground.”

Conditions have been worsening for years

Even though life expectancy has jumped from 10 years to 65 years, the infant mortality rate has fallen by more than 50% and the Afghan GDP has almost doubled, other trends have steadily moved in the wrong direction, notably the security of the country.

The Taliban controlled more territory than at any time in the past 20 years, was at its strongest in two decades, and waged an ongoing campaign against Afghan security forces. Over the past year, the Afghan military has suffered an average of 80 to 120 attacks per day, even as the Taliban refrained from targeting US forces.

As a result, the fear for personal safety “has never been higher”.

At the same time, the poppy cultivation used to make the drugs whose sale partly funds the Taliban has been steadily increasing, even as the United States has spent billions to reverse it.

“Not surprisingly, Afghanistan continues to be ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world,” SIGAR wrote.

US officials in charge of the reconstruction effort often did not understand Afghanistan and empowered the wrong people, leading to corruption, according to the report.

US officials “have often empowered agents of power who attacked the population or diverted US aid from its intended recipients to enrich themselves and empower themselves and their allies,” SIGAR said. “The lack of knowledge at the local level meant that projects designed to alleviate the conflict often exacerbated it, and even inadvertently funded the insurgents.”

Due to widespread institutional corruption, the United States bypassed government channels to provide assistance, but the approach left Afghan officials without the experience they needed to oversee their own programs. Even when the programs were successful in the short term, the lack of competent oversight meant that the programs could not last because the Afghans in charge were “ill-equipped, trained or motivated.”

And the United States and its allies on the ground have never made the country safe enough to truly allow its reconstruction efforts.

“The absence of violence was an essential prerequisite for anything US officials tried to do in Afghanistan, but the US effort to rebuild the country took place while it was being torn apart,” SIGAR said.

The creation of a competent and well-equipped Afghan military and police force was essential to the success of the US mission, and it was a key element of an Afghan government capable of sustaining itself and ruling the country.

But the United States has never been able to establish such a cohesive force, despite spending $ 83 billion to train and equip the Afghan national defense and security forces over 20 years.

The Afghan army replaced a quarter of its forces each year, SIGAR wrote, while the forces received insufficient training. Instead of contributing to the security of the country, these poorly trained forces “actually contribute to insecurity”.

The government itself, created by the election with the help of the United States, never found the legitimacy it needed to garner popular support.

“Poor security has seriously compromised the electoral process and the legitimacy of its elected officials,” the report said.

American efforts are often counterproductive

The United States has often found itself taking counterproductive measures in pursuit of “unachievable or conceptually inconsistent goals,” SIGAR wrote.

Even as it tried to root out corruption, the United States poured billions of dollars into the country in an attempt to revive the economy, fueling the very corruption it sought to eradicate. He tried to strengthen the Afghan army, but only with weapons and equipment he felt the Afghans could support, some of which has now fallen into the hands of the Taliban. The United States has also attempted to build a sustainable electoral process and democratic tradition from scratch, while trying to respect Afghan sovereignty.

If there was common ground on these specters, “US officials were rarely able to find it.”

And yet, the report warns that US politicians and officials are unlikely to learn the necessary lessons from Afghanistan.

Despite the “general recognition” that reconstruction missions in war zones “generally go badly”, the report warns that large reconstruction efforts start small and that the United States could “go down that slope elsewhere and for the result is similar to that of Afghanistan. “

This story has been updated with additional reports.

