Afghanistan: Britain should grant remaining national leave to Afghanistan and bring back all those forced to leave, campaign group says | political news





Human rights groups have called for the UK to release Afghans “immediately” from detention in immigration detention centers and grant leave to all citizens already in the country.

Detention Action says the collapse of the Afghan government and the subsequent takeover of the Taliban is a moment at the “demarcation line” and the government must act.

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will create a customized resettlement plan for Afghanistan’s “most in need”.

1/ Threads about UK detention and deportation from Afghanistan in recent years and what the UK government needs to do now.

Our organization, @DetentionAction, has supported the detention of dozens of people in Afghanistan in recent years. The highly traumatized people we met in detention

— Bella Sankey (@BellaSankey) August 17, 2021

Prior to the announcement, Bella Sanki, head of detention actions, told Sky News that the plan should be “generous” and “easy to reach” for those “most at risk from the Taliban”, referring to journalists, human rights defenders and women as people. “He said. Especially dangerous.

Sankey said tens of thousands of Afghans have been deported from Britain over the past 20 years and returned to “a dangerous situation”.

She added that reunions of separated families should be a priority, and that they should return if possible.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 10,341 Afghans have been forcibly repatriated since 2004, 5,275 have returned voluntarily, and 10,949 have left the country after being denied entry.

Between 2008 and 2019, Afghans applied for a total of 21,613 asylum applications, 9,569 were granted asylum or vacation to stay in the UK, and 9,946 were denied or withdrawn.

LDP leader Sir Ed Davy said: “Impending Afghans in prison is cruel, unnecessary and a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

“The law is clear. People should be detained in prisons only when necessary to expel them from the state.

“Obviously it is not safe to send anyone back to Afghanistan at this time, so there is no justification for locking them up.”

The party is calling for the government to resettle at least 20,000 refugees in Afghanistan, and the SNP is calling for the UK to host 35,000.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

PM: ‘A system change is taking place’

Labor leader Sir Kier Starmer has so far declined any promises of specific figures, saying, “At this stage, I don’t think the question of numbers is a helpful discussion.”

He continued: “The first discussion is whether there is a plan, a strategy for a safe and legal route for refugees to come out of Afghanistan, and how quickly that can be implemented.

“I think that’s a question I and a lot of people will ask the Prime Minister tomorrow.”

The detention measures are also urging the government to “completely” repeal the nationality and border laws.

This bill, which is being passed through Parliament, will make it a crime to knowingly arrive in the UK without permission.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

35,000 Afghan citizens to be taken away

Sankey described the bill as a “terrible and shocking” measure that “really should go”.

Under the bill, she said, “If an Afghan woman decides to go out with her children today and comes to the UK and pays smugglers, she will be charged with a crime without assistance and support and will be sent to prison”, she said.

“That can’t be right,” she added.

Sankey said he hopes the crisis in Afghanistan can be a “turning point” against the bill.

She said opposition parties like the Labor Party, the SNP and the LDP are already against the bill, but what needs to change is for Conservative backbench lawmakers to realize what the bill means.

Sankey said he hopes the current crisis will help the Conservatives realize “how problematic the government’s general approach to refugee protection has become.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and are urgently updating information and policies to inform asylum applications this weekend due to the spread,” an Interior Ministry spokesperson said.

“In the meantime, we have removed national policy information and suspended forced returns while considering the situation.”

