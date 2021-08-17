Sarah Fergusons Mills & Boon novel hits UK bestseller chart | books





While not selling at Bridgerton’s level, Sarah Fergusons’ first entry into the romantic novel market, Her Heart for Compass, nevertheless entered the UK bestseller charts last week, selling just over 1,000 copies.

Her Mind on the Compass was published on August 3rd. Photo: Mills & Boon/PA

Over 500 pages of historical romance published by Mills & Boon tells the story of Margaret Montagu Scott, a free-spirited young red-haired woman, who eventually leaves an arranged marriage to find her true love and her true calling. Based on her ancestry, the Duchess of York, and portraying her unique life journey, Her Heart for the Compass was published August 3, co-authored by veteran Mills & Boon novelist Marguerite Kaye, according to her publisher.

According to book sales monitor Nielsen, the novel sold 1,079 copies in the week through August 14, making it number 10 on the Hardback Fiction chart this week, behind Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Malibu Rising, but ahead of Christy Lefteri’s Songbirds.

That fell slightly when 1,241 people bought 14.99 hardback copies in the first week of release, but according to Ferguson’s children’s book Little Red, a total of 2,320 copies are already approaching lifetime sales in two weeks. Nielsen has just over 5,000.

Ferguson embarked on a new career as a novelist at the age of 61 and is thrilled to receive an award for number 10 bestsellers. It really is a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who has purchased the book so far. I hope they enjoy the achievements of my stubborn, red-haired heroine, Mrs. Margaret, and find similarities between me and her life.

However, the Duchess still has a long way to go before it can match the chart-topping success of Bridgerton author Julia Quinn, who has printed over 10 million copies of historical romance in the United States. Ferguson said in a podcast that he hopes the compass heart will be made into the next Bridgerton. This book said that pride and prejudice must meet to become 24. Variety cites sources claiming: [her team] We are already in discussions with at least one streaming service, and we will approach another streaming service once the 360 ​​degree processing of the book is complete. These include Amazon and Netflix. Everyone involved is seeing Bridgerton’s success on streaming services, demonstrating the tremendous appeal of period dramas.

The Duchess is already writing a second book with Mills & Boon. She’s excited to once again jump into this new story as co-author Marguerite Kaye in a statement last week. I really feel that this book has entered a new phase of my life. I am prepared to accept the opportunities and challenges of writing adult fiction, and build on what I have learned when writing minds for a compass.

