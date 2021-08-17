Taliban allow safe passage of Kabul airlift





WASHINGTON (AP) The Taliban have agreed to allow safe passage to Afghanistan for civilians struggling to reach a US-led airlift from the capital, National Security Advisor to President Joe Bidens said on Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new leadership.

Jake Sullivan acknowledged reports that some civilians were encountering resistance, being turned back or pushed back or even beaten as they attempted to reach Kabul International Airport. But he said huge numbers were reaching the airport and the problem of others was being addressed with the Taliban, whose surprisingly swift takeover of the country on Sunday plunged the US evacuation effort into chaos, confusion. and violence.

Pentagon officials said after disruptions on Monday, the airlift was back on track and sped up despite the weather issues, as part of regular communication with Taliban leadership. Additional US troops have arrived and more are on their way, with a total of more than 6,000 people expected to be involved in securing the airport in the coming days.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby revealed that US commanders talk to Taliban commanders several times a day to avoid conflict at the airport. This suggests that Afghanistan’s new rulers, who came to power after 20 years of war against the US-backed government in Kabul, are planning not to disrupt the evacuation. Kirby was unwilling to discuss the details of the deal with the Taliban, and Sullivan said the question of how long the Taliban would give the evacuation was still being negotiated.

Biden said he wanted the evacuation to be completed by Aug.31. Sullivan declined to say whether this deadline would be met.

General Frank McKenzie, head of the US central command and commanding general of US troops in Kabul, paid an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital on Tuesday. In a written statement, he said he saw military air traffic controllers and ground agents rapidly ramping up airlift operations.

McKenzie negotiated the safe passage agreement with Taliban leaders on Sunday in talks held in Doha, Qatar.

I warned them against any interference in our evacuation and made it clear to them that any attack would be met with overwhelming force in the defense of our forces, McKenzie said. The protection of American civilians and our partners is my top priority and we will take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and effective withdrawal.

At the White House, Sullivan said US officials were engaged in an hour-by-hour process to force the Taliban to live up to their pledge to allow safe passage for civilians wishing to leave the country. When asked whether the Biden administration recognizes the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, Sullivan said it was too early to tell and that the Taliban’s record in adhering to international standards of the human rights was not good.

Overnight at the airport, nine Air Force C-17 transport planes arrived with equipment and approximately 1,000 troops, and seven C-17s took off with 700 to 800 civilians evacuated, including 165 Americans. Major General William Taylor told a Pentagon newspaper. conference. The total includes Afghans who have applied for special immigrant visas and third-country nationals, he said.

The goal is to move to one evacuation flight per hour by Wednesday, with potentially a total of 5,000 to 9,000 evacuees per day, Taylor and Kirby said. Taylor said more than 4,000 US troops are now at the airport. This number is expected to exceed 6,000 in the coming days, with airport security to be led by a commander of the 82nd Airborne.

On Monday, the airlift was temporarily suspended when Afghans desperate to escape the country breached security and rushed onto the tarmac. Seven people died in several incidents.

Kirby said US commanders at the airport are in direct communication with Taliban commanders outside the airport to avoid security incidents. He said the communication was in line with McKenzie’s arrangement with the Taliban on Sunday.

Kirby said there had been no hostile action by the Taliban and several hundred members of the now defeated Afghan army were at the airport to help with the evacuation.

Kirby said in televised interviews that plans were underway to house up to 22,000 evacuees and their families at three US military facilities in the continental United States. These locations are Camp McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas, and Fort Lee, Virginia.

On Monday, a provocative Biden dismissed the blame for the chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to US military planes in Kabul in a desperate attempt to flee their home countries after the Taliban’s easy victory over an Afghan army that America and NATO allies had spent two decades trying to build.

Biden called the anguish of the trapped Afghan civilians heartbreaking and admitted that the Taliban had taken control of the country much faster than his administration had expected. The United States has sent troops to protect its own evacuating diplomats and others at Kabul airport.

But the president has expressed no hesitation about his decision to stick to the US pledge, made under the Trump administration, to end the America’s longest war no matter what.

I strongly support my decision to finally withdraw US combat forces, Biden said, while acknowledging that the Afghan collapse has played out much faster than his administration’s most pessimistic public predictions. It went faster than expected, he said.

Although he said the responsibility ends with me, Biden blamed most of the blame on the Afghans for the incredibly rapid conquest of the Taliban.

At home, all of this drew fierce criticism, even from members of Bidens’ own political party, who pleaded with the White House to do more to save fleeing Afghans, especially those who had contributed to the two-decade American military effort.

We didn’t need to see the scenes at Kabul airport with our Afghan friends boarding C-17s, said Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado and a veteran military from Iraq. and Afghanistan.

He said that is why he and others called for the evacuations to begin months ago. It could have been done deliberately and methodically, Crow said. And we think it was a missed opportunity.

Associated Press editors Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

