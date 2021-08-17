UK Health Watch Postpones New ME Guidelines in Treatment Rows | ME / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome





The National Institutes of Health (Nice) withdrew its groundbreaking guidelines for ME hours before publication due to backlash from the medical community.

The planned guidelines have been welcomed by charities and patient groups fighting to better recognize the poorly understood condition as a medical disease rather than a psychological problem, as it has stopped advising doctors to implement controversial treatments. no see.

This controversial regimen, called step-by-step exercise therapy (GET), involves progressively increasing physical activity to gradually build tolerance. The patient group argued that people using ME did not have any underlying physical problems, but suggested that they do have symptoms due to lack of activity.

Muscular encephalomyelitis (ME), sometimes known as chronic fatigue syndrome, is thought to affect approximately 250,000 people in the UK and is estimated to cause economic costs of billions of pounds per year. Characterized by pain and long-term debilitating loss of energy, the disease affects 1 in 4 patients so badly that they cannot leave home and often bed.

Other symptoms include mental clouding, sensitivity to light and noise, and trouble with memory and sleep. GET and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have been used to manage symptoms, but there is no specific treatment.

Nice published its last recommendations for ME in 2007. The new final guidance seen by the Guardian roughly coincides with a draft report published last November, abandoning GET recommendations and also advising on CBT conversation therapy commonly used to treat anxiety and depression. It is not a treatment for ME.

While some scientists and medical groups have argued that these two approaches are the only evidence-based treatments for the condition, patient advocates have been particularly vehemently against GET, with investigations reporting that some patients feel worse after receiving treatment. quoted.

Some critics in the scientific community have suggested that the clinical evidence base underlying GET for ME is of low quality.

Leaks on Nice’s final recommendations on Tuesday provoked outrage in some medical groups, Nice suggested that this triggered a pause in publication. The spokesperson added that it has become clear that many expert groups are reluctant to support the guidelines, which is an unusual move and that a new publication date has not yet been determined.

Charities and patient advocates expressed their shock and disappointment. Many healthcare professionals, researchers, and patient representatives have diligently reviewed and evaluated the evidence over a three-year period. The document has been approved by the committee and should be published, the charities Forward ME, Action for ME, ME Association, Doctors for ME and ME Research UK said in a joint statement.

This document removes support for therapies driven by outdated views on ME treatment that are no longer supported by science. We understand that it may take some time for these new guidelines to be accepted by elements in the medical community, but it should not be delayed.

Sonya Chowdhury of Action for ME said: The Nice committee has worked hard to create balanced guidelines that reflect science and best medical practice. No one should be able to damage it.

A spokesperson for the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health said they are very pleased with the suspension and look forward to working with Nice to ensure that future guidance will help children, adolescents and those managing care.

Dr Alastair Miller, consultant in infectious diseases and internal medicine and former principal medical adviser for Action for ME, warns that without CBT and GET, there is nothing.

Miller said: Draft guidance is expected to stop the use of GET and limit the use of CBT approved by the Nice Guidelines of 2007, which has served most chronic fatigue syndrome/ME clinicians and patients well for many years. has been Most NHS clinicians use: GET and CBT have been doing that for a long time.

The important thing is that without CBT and GET there is nothing. No new treatments or approaches have emerged since 2007, so it is worth asking whether there was actually a requirement for new guidelines to exist.

If the professional bodies representing those caring for these individuals were not prepared to support the guidance, Nice would have thought of it again. It’s hard to say where we’re going from here. Some charities and patient groups are utterly opposed to CBT and GET, so it can be difficult to reach compromises and agreements.

The issuance of the final guidance has been long planned for this week, and we understand that the Guardian has been provided with copies of the final banned report two weeks ago to all stakeholders involved in the guidance.

