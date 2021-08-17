The British Minister of Culture is urging the Edinburgh festival to return to its former scale so that it can again attract international visitors.





Crowds usually flock to the Royal Mile to see street performers when the Fringe is on. Photo: David Monteith Hodge

Oliver Dowden says the city’s flagship cultural event should play a major role in selling Britain on the world stage next year.

During his visit to the festival, he suggested that the festival would be promoted alongside celebrations celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Queens Platinum Jubilee and the BBC, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and cultural celebrations across the UK.

Dowden said the Edinburgh Festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022, needs to help boost the UK’s overseas tourism market.

Oliver Dowden visited the site of the Edinburgh College of Art’s New Book Festival today. Photo: DCMS

But he also suggested that there is also an opportunity for the festival to be stronger and better when it reopens next year, due to the way the art world has embraced new technologies and online events.

The Edinburgh Summer Festival attracted over 4.4 million spectators in 2019 and over 25,000 artists participated in 5,000 events.

However, it was under further scrutiny before the coronavirus due to crowd congestion in some parts of the city center, soaring accommodation costs in August, and concerns about a growing carbon footprint.

Mr Dowden said: The Edinburgh Festival doesn’t just belong to Scotland and the wider UK, it belongs to the whole world.

Oliver Dowdenhas met the leaders of the Edinburgh Festival.

“Last year and this year were all about rescue. I think we are moving into a recovery phase now.

This year’s Edinburgh Festival didn’t turn out the way people wanted it to. Our conversation with them was about using 2022 as a launchpad.

“Next year is the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival, as well as the BBC 100th anniversary, Queens Platinum Jubilee, and Birmingham Commonwealth Games and Festivals UK 2022.

We scratched our heads at how we could get back on the world stage if all of that had not happened.

“I want to use all those wonderful anniversaries to truly sell the UK. We want to make 2022 a year of celebration. A big part of that is to bring back international visitors.

“I talked about the festival about how we can really go out there and say the UK is back in business again.”

Dowden said the UK government has already invested $1 million in new digital initiatives to help raise the Edinburgh Festival’s global awareness.

He said: Bringing the Edinburgh Festival back to its 2019 scale is not a problem for me at all. That is what we should aim for.

Of course we want them to return to their previous level of activity, but we also see opportunities to come back better and stronger.

We are with the festival to tackle the Covid crisis, but we want to build the relationship we have now and keep it going next year so we can actively promote it.

“I am always open to new things we can do that are a great asset to Scotland and the UK as a whole.

