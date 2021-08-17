How Afghan Americans view chaos with horror





SACRAMENTO They are called the lucky ones, the Afghans who managed to get out on time.

Lucky, they say, but guilty, shocked and angry.

Tens of thousands of Afghans resettled in the United States in the two decades following the American invasion of Afghanistan, some of them arriving just days ago.

This week, they described the anguished conversations with family members they left behind and the acute fear that the Taliban, the country’s new rulers, could retaliate against their loved ones.

What will happen to them if they knock on the door? said Rizwan Sadat, who flew to the United States from Afghanistan last week after a career with US and international aid agencies. Our hearts cry for them, for our brothers, for our sisters, for our mothers.

Nothing has reassured the Afghans who now live in America, not the videos posted by their friends on social media of the quiet and deserted streets of Afghan cities or the statements by the Taliban that they are considering an inclusive government.

Mohammad Sahil, a former U.S. Agency for International Development in Afghanistan employee who relocated to Sacramento several years ago, said footage of desperate residents hanging from planes in Kabul could seem almost unreal to Americans.

It’s kind of a movie or drama for the United States, Mr. Sahil said. When you watch a movie you might be scared, but then you get out of the cinema.

But this is real for us, Mr Sahil said, referring to the trauma of knowing that his loved ones are still in Afghanistan. We didn’t sleep, we didn’t eat. I can not work.

At least 132,000 foreign-born Afghan immigrants lived in the United States in 2019, according to the American Community Survey, along with younger generations born there. Afghans migrated to the United States in waves, after the Soviet invasion in 1979, during the first Taliban regime in the 1990s, and after the American invasion in 2001.

In the 1980s, resettlement agencies moved many of them to the San Francisco Bay Area because it was cheap, a community program provided cultural resources, and the weather reminded Afghans of their home, a said Rona Popal, executive director of the Afghan Coalition, a community aid organization. Afghans also gathered in New York, Sacramento, Southern California and Virginia.

Even Afghans who have lived in the United States for decades say they felt a pang in their stomachs when they saw the speed of the Taliban takeover.

We have all left a little piece of ourselves in Afghanistan, said Khaled Hosseini, author of 2003 bestselling The Kite Runner, who moved to San José four decades ago. Although we have established lives in the United States, we have an emotional interest in what is going on in Afghanistan.

Over the past few days, resettled Afghans have spoken by phone to relatives in Kabul who have described painful times and anxiety over not knowing what will come next. Relatives told them the Taliban was going door to door asking people about their ties to the Americans. One man described how a former colleague slept in a different house each night to escape questioning. Relatives deleted photos and messages from their phones, anticipating they could be seized.

A woman in California described how she was alarmed when a call to her sister-in-law in Kabul was punctuated by gunfire.

And in one of the most poignant stories shared with relatives here, a man described how his mother’s aunt was trampled to death on Sunday night as she attempted to board a plane.

Updated

August 17, 2021, 5:33 a.m. ET

People couldn’t breathe on board, said Shah Mohammad Niazy, who worked with the US military while still in Afghanistan. She died on the ground before he took off.

Afghan Americans say they are determined to bring their extended families out of the country and into the United States. But they have no illusions, it will be easy.

While driving through an Afghan neighborhood in Sacramento, Yasar Ghafoori, a former military intelligence interpreter for the US military in Afghanistan, said he planned to borrow $ 20,000 for visas and plane tickets for 34 members of his extended family.

Referring to the two-story apartment buildings where hundreds of Afghan families rent two-bedroom apartments for around $ 1,200 a month, Mr. Ghafoori said America was a paradise for him.

But not without my family, he says. My family is everything to me.

Mr Ghafoori, who is single, urged his parents, siblings to leave their home in Nangarhar province to leave everything, he said. He’ll find the money one way or another.

Farhad Yousafzai, an insurance agent, knows how difficult it can be.

He extracted his two brothers from Kabul on a flight to Turkey last week, but only after what he described as black market transactions.

And even with tickets in hand, the airline threatened to cancel reservations in favor of passengers willing to pay more. The brothers won, but it was very, very difficult, Yousafzai said.

The cultural heart of the Afghan community in the United States is Fremont, a dormitory community on the edge of Silicon Valley where Tesla assembles its electric cars. Representative Ro Khanna, the congressman whose district includes part of Fremont, estimates that 100,000 Afghans live in the area. As house prices exceeded $ 1 million, some Afghans moved to cheaper parts of the country.

But the city still retains Afghan kebab shops, mosques, and a number of specialty markets.

Maiwand Market is filled with families buying naan breads and fresh cuts of halal lamb and goat meat.

Behind the bread counter on Monday afternoon was Ho Karimi, who was showing a series of video clips from Afghanistan. Sayed Sayedi, a plumber shopping at the market, looked at the pictures and shook his head. It’s a great tragedy, he said.

Afghanistan has been in a state of near-perpetual war for four decades, but suffering hardened Afghans said they were still amazed at how quickly the country had fallen to the Taliban.

In San Diego, a young woman named Mya described the fear and uncertainty that accompanied her family’s attempts to communicate with loved ones still in Kabul.

They shiver when no one picks up the phone.

She and her family worked with an immigration lawyer to relocate her grandmother to the United States. Until then, his family endures an excruciating wait.

All we can do is pray.

Mr Khanna said his office had been bombarded with calls asking why the United States seemed so unprepared for the fall of the Afghan government. Mr. Khanna, a Democrat, criticizes the Biden administrations’ handling of the US withdrawal.

The question people keep asking me is why couldn’t they have evacuated people before withdrawing their troops, Khanna said. What is shocking and hurtful is the lack of sufficient concern for our allies, for vulnerable Afghans, for women and children.

As they watch the turmoil, Afghans in the United States cling to the thinnest reed of hope that the Taliban understand that Afghanistan is not the same place they ruled in the 1990s.

Mr Hosseini, the author, says that a class of urban professionals, which includes many women, has helped make Afghanistan a very different country.

I hope the Taliban realize that whips, chains, guns and gallows are not the way to run a country, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/17/us/afghanistan-usa.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos