UK government must do its best to help Afghan women | Women for Women International, Gender Action for Peace and Security, etc.





Now that the Taliban take full control of Afghanistan, the country’s women are particularly at risk for their lives. As a women’s rights and civil society organization, we have already reached out to many people who have been threatened with death. Some already have the Taliban at their doorstep. There are special risks for those who act to make a fundamental change in what it means to be a woman or a girl in Afghanistan. Those brave enough to take office or to set up a women’s rights organization, those who tirelessly at the forefront of grassroots advocacy, and those who are not afraid to hold decision-makers to account through journalism. Some, through their work, have played a tangible and possible role in helping the UK government achieve its own goals. As a direct result of this exposure, these women now face high and imminent risks to their lives.

Together with other civil society organizations working with partners in Afghanistan, we write with urgent concern about this risk. Collectively, we urge the UK government to take immediate action. First, we work closely with the governments of neighboring countries and other international powers to ensure the safe and legal departure of women and their families in imminent danger. This includes the provision and assistance of visas for the evacuation and escort of Afghan women at risk. Governments must work hard to ensure that the country’s land borders remain open to evacuation and facilitate aid, including providing safe homes and gender-based violence services for women who cannot escape and their families.

Second, we urge the government to expand the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap) to include Afghan individuals and their dependents who are at high risk of persecution for their actions on women’s rights. The UK must stop deportation from the country, reconsider asylum applications that have been rejected in light of the changing political situation, and expedite existing family reunification applications.

Third, we ask the UK government to ensure that it attempts to protect these women in all measures taken in response to the situation. This includes using multilateral means to protect Afghan women and girls. All humanitarian responses must be informed and led by local experts and organizations who understand the needs of the community and what should be gender-sensitive and conflict-sensitive. This is a sustainable initiative built around Afghanistan and humanitarian workers who can best work with women’s activists and organizations in Afghanistan and Afghanistan, as well as ensuring that women’s and girls’ rights are upheld and that women have meaningful participation in all responses and interventions. guarantees. diaspora

Over the past few decades, numerous women’s rights activists have worked with the British government to promote gender equality, peace and security in Afghanistan. That engagement did not come without cost as we all expected or without a high level of accountability. We call on the UK government to take urgent action to protect women at risk of persecution and death as a result of this work. Their protection is essential if the sector is to continue to coordinate and support the UK Government working globally on women, peace and security, in line with our shared commitment to continue to engage with women and girls networks in conflict-affected environments. no see.

The work of women’s rights activists, organizations and networks has changed the UK’s successful mission and objectives in Afghanistan, achieving gender equality and advocating for women’s rights in conflict on an international scale. Britain can no longer abandon these women.

This is an edited version of an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed by Women for Women International, Gender Action for Peace and Security, and more than 100 signatories from organizations, networks, individuals and academia working for women. In the fields of human rights, human rights, peacebuilding and humanitarianism, many have worked in or with partners in Afghanistan and share the devastation of the situation we are seeing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/aug/17/uk-government-help-afghan-women The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

