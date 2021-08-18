



PHILADELPHIA Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams has announced Robert Fryer, 39, of Perkasie, Pa., Has been charged by Information with Conspiracy to Commit Mail and Electronic Fraud , four counts of mail fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud related to a scheme to embezzle and pocket the fraudulent proceeds from the unauthorized sale of tickets to the United States Open (US Open), one of the four major golf championships.

The information filed allege that the defendant was employed by the United States Golf Association (USGA) in its admissions office. Starting before the 2013 US Open held at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, PA, and continuing through to the 2019 US Open held at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, CA, Fryer abused his position at the admissions office in the USGA in order to steal more than 23,000 entrance tickets to the US Open, all without the knowledge and consent of the USGA. The defendant then sold these stolen tickets to third-party ticket brokers in exchange for payments totaling over $ 1 million, which were made to Fryer primarily in the form of cash transfers and PayPal. According to the Information, the face value of the notes that the defendant stole was more than 3 million dollars.

The Information further alleges that the ticket brokers to whom Fryer sold the tickets purchased them in bulk and then resold them to their customers. In fact, Information alleges that the USGA had a hard cap of 20 tickets on the number of tickets it would sell to a single person, but these ticket brokers were able to acquire thousands of tickets for each US Open by purchasing tickets stolen from Friteuse.

According to the Information, Fryer delivered the stolen US Open tickets to ticket brokers in a variety of ways: sometimes in person, and sometimes by sending them via Federal Express or UPS, either to the ticket brokers themselves, or directly. to customers of the Note Broker. The Information alleges that one of the ticket brokers regularly emailed the Respondent prepaid UPS shipping labels which he then used to send the tickets to that broker and to the clients of that broker.

The defendant allegedly stole income from a legitimate business that pays taxes, employs many people, supports a nonprofit organization, and brings enthusiasm and income to our district with US Open events on courses like the Merion Golf Club, Acting US Attorney Williams said. Criminals who run ticket programs like this take advantage of the excitement surrounding big events; fans should remember that any item with a low price tag that looks too good to be true should be cause for caution and concern.

Robert Fryer is said to have been engaged in a multi-year ploy to steal and sell thousands of US Open tickets, said Bradley S. Benavides, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division. Fraud is simply not the solution, if you think your pay isn’t up to par. The FBI takes allegations of embezzlement and fraud seriously and will investigate anyone involved in such criminal behavior.

Fryer faces a maximum sentence of 300 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $ 3,750,000 and a special assessment of $ 1,500. In addition, Fryer will be required to pay a refund to the USGA and forfeit any products he obtained as a result of his fraud.

The case has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being continued by Deputy United States Attorney Michael S. Lowe. Investigators appreciate the cooperation of the USGA in this investigation.

Information is accusation. An accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-edpa/pr/former-us-golf-association-employee-charged-embezzling-over-3-million-us-open-tickets

