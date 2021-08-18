US retail sales drop amid inflation, shift to spending on services | Business and Economy News





The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail sales fell 1.1% in July as concerns over the Delta variant of the coronavirus reduced spending.

Retail sales in the United States fell in July as American consumers shifted spending to restaurants, bars and gas stations while others stayed at home as the Delta variant of the coronavirus increased in parts of the country.

Retail sales fell 1.1% in July from June, data from the US Department of Commerce showed on Tuesday. Retail sales for June were revised 0.7 percent higher.

Retail sales were down 1.5% from June, but still up 13.3% from a year ago, data showed.

A sign of the economic recovery underway in the United States after the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, clothing and clothing accessories stores grew 43.4% from this period in 2020, while restaurants and bars are up 38.4% from last year.

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 3.9% in July after falling 2.2% in June, weighed down by limited inventories and higher prices.

The exit attitude boosted by the hot weather during the US summer season also impacted e-commerce, which fell 3.1% in July, a substantial slowdown from the previous month.

The drop in retail sales shows consumers are more cautious about how and where to open their wallets, and concerns about rising inflation could also dampen spending.

Retail sales report details indicate a higher pace of consumption in the second quarter, but suggest a more significant slowdown in the third quarter of moderation in disposable income and the arrival of the Delta variant, said Jan Hatzius, analyst at Goldman Sachs, in a note on Tuesday Morning.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 have slipped from record highs on Wall Street amid weaker-than-expected earnings reports from major retailers Home Depot and Walmart.

Home Depot shares fell 4.6% after posting weaker results for same-store sales in the United States for the first time in two years. The drop signaled a cooling of the home improvement boom, which peaked during the pandemic during months of lockdown as Americans embarked on do-it-yourself home improvement projects .

Home Depots’ lackluster earnings report also sent shares of smaller rival Lowes down 4.4%.

And shares of the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, fell 0.3% even after raising its annual forecast for same-store sales in the United States. But just because Americans aren’t spending their money in retail stores doesn’t mean they aren’t spending, analysts say.

While the retail sales report is generally a reliable indicator of consumer health, it continues to provide an incomplete picture as consumers shift spending heavily towards services, Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at services, said on Tuesday. Oxford Economics, in a note.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at record highs on Monday as investors continue to balance optimism of a robust economic recovery with fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

