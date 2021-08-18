Professors at some US state universities protest more security measures





Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, encouraged state residents to get vaccinated, but the state refused to require vaccines on college campuses.

Mississippi state spokesperson Sid Salter said about 52% of students reported being vaccinated, a rate higher than the state’s population as a whole. The figure, however, is based on responses from a subset of students, just over a third of the student body, who reported their vaccine status at the university.

Penn State, with 40,000 undergraduates on its main campus in State College, Pa., Has decided not to require vaccination, even though Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has vetoed a bill that would have banned compulsory vaccines. The school imposed a mask warrant.

In a letter to the Penn State community last week, Eric J. Barron, the president of the universities, blamed the decision on political realities.

Public funding for our university requires a two-thirds vote of the Pennsylvania legislature, which means our funding relies on strong bipartisan support, wrote Dr. Barron.

As if to reinforce that concern, Pennsylvania State Senate Pro Tempore President Jake Corman, a Republican whose district includes State College, on Monday expressed concern that state lawmakers could retaliate against the university if it required vaccines. Mr. Corman has said he will not support the budget cuts.

A survey of Penn State undergraduates at State College found that 83% were fully immunized, a rate the university called promising. The university said, however, that only 71% of students responded, a fact that raises questions about the results as unvaccinated students may be less likely to respond.

