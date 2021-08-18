UK regulator meets steel workers over erroneous pension scandal





Personal pension update

UK regulators are set to visit the Welsh industrial city of Port Talbot to meet thousands of steelworkers who are now suspected of receiving bad pension advice and deserving of compensation.

Led by the Financial Conduct Authority, the event will take place in September in the small seaside community that became the center of a major pension misselling scandal in 2017.

The FCA, along with the Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Services Compensation Scheme, will discuss with individual steel workers as the six-year claim deadline approaches.

At least half of its 8,000 former British Steel Pension Scheme members are suspected of being improperly advised to transfer their safe defined benefit pensions in a riskier way. Targeted people could be rewarded in the tens of thousands of pounds.

“At the event, we would like to inform steel workers of their right to file a complaint if they are dissatisfied with financial advice related to the UK Steel Pension Scheme,” said FOS, which resolves complaints between advisors and builders. Client.

“We appreciate the pain caused by this issue and are committed to moving the BSPS case forward as quickly as possible.”

The erroneous sale occurred in 2017 after pension regulators allowed BSPS to spin off from its sponsoring employer, Tata Steel.

As part of the restructuring, the 42,000 BSPS members had to decide whether to switch to the new BSPS plan over a three-month period, or to transfer benefits to the Pension Protection Fund related to pension cuts.

Those who did not retire were given a third option to convert their guaranteed benefits into a lump sum cash payment and transfer to a riskier commitment. This action required legal advice for an amount worth more than £30,000. About 7,700 people have transferred.

In its 2018 report, the Workers’ Pensions Board expressed concern that the assistance provided to British Steel system members who had to make complex decisions was “miserably inadequate” and vulnerable to unscrupulous torture.

It also criticized FCA for taking “too little, too late” action to address concerns about the relevance of advice to people considering a transfer.

In June, the FCA said a file review of advice provided to BSPS members found that only 21% of transfer recommendations were appropriate.

To date, FOS has received 438 BSPS complaints, and nearly 9 out of 10, or 88%, have been received in favor of customers and 43 have been resolved. This compares to a retention rate of 34% for all DB pension complaints in the last fiscal year.

FOS, which can pay up to £160,000 for annuity transfer complaints, said it does not keep records of compensation paid by companies it finds.

FSCS, which intervenes to deal with complaints when the company went bankrupt, has paid around £10 million to its 250 BSPS members for improper transfer advice, with an average payout of £40,000 per claim.

“What we’re not seeing is more steel workers coming forward,” said FSCS chief executive Caroline Rainbird.

“So we will encourage those who have not contacted ourselves or the Ombudsman.”

Rainbird said similar one-on-one sessions could be held on other sites for former BSPS members in England and Wales still employed by Tata.

This article has been updated to clarify that the figure given by FOS is 34% for all defined benefit annuity pre-grievance rates maintained in the last fiscal year.

