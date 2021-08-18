Fact Check: Senator John Cornyn Falsely Claims There Are “30,000” American Soldiers In Taiwan





Some of the criticisms leveled at the Biden administration, however, are factually wrong.

On Twitter, Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, compared the number of US troops in places like South Korea, Germany, Japan and Africa to the much smaller number previously in Afghanistan. The senator argued that “(the) figures indicate that we have achieved stability with relatively low troop exposure and a recent good record with no casualties.”

Cornyn, however, wrongly claimed that the United States had 30,000 troops in Taiwan. The tweet, sent Monday evening, was deleted Tuesday – 1 p.m. after posting. “US troops today in … Taiwan – 30,000,” Cornyn wrote.

A report by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, indicates that the number of American soldiers in Taiwan peaked in 1958 with 19,000 troops.

“America positioned thousands of troops in Hong Kong and Taiwan, from 1954 abruptly,” states the report of US global deployments from 1950 to 2003.

According to the report, a rapid increase in troops in Taiwan rose “from 811 to 4,174 in 1954, peaking in 1958 at 19,000, then leveling off at between 4,000 and 10,000 until 1977”.

The report – which is based on calculations from the DoD’s annual reports – notes that US forces began to be withdrawn in 1973 and all troops were withdrawn in 1979.

Cornyn’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The Chinese government, which falsely denies Taiwan’s existence as a sovereign nation, quickly used the tweet to make hypothetical threats against the United States through its state media.

The Global Times – a publication owned and operated by the Chinese Communist Party – wrote that “If the tweet is correct … China could immediately activate anti-secession law to destroy and expel US troops in Taiwan and militarily reunify Taiwan “. A Global Times editorial was also written with the headline “If there are US troops present on the island of Taiwan, China will crush them by force.” The editor of the state newspaper tweeted that if Cornyn’s tweet was true, “Chinese military forces will immediately start a war to eliminate and expel American soldiers.”

CNN’s Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

