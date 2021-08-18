



The UK government plans to provide another $10 million in humanitarian aid, following a previous plan to cut development funding concurrently with the withdrawal of military aid to Afghanistan.

Ministers will cancel subsidies to governments in light of takeover by the Taliban. They respect human rights and pledged not to reintroduce funds unless they can secure binding commitments from extremist groups to drive out terrorists.

Boris Johnson promised last month that the UK would provide more than 100 million development aids to Afghanistan, and now knows that another $10 million is likely to rise.

The funds are not passed through the Taliban, but directly to organizations such as the Red Cross that work in the field. A number of charities based in the West said they are willing to remain in Afghanistan despite the collapse of the government and are in contact with Taliban representatives.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he would “restructure the aid budget”. Of course, we will not provide the Taliban with the security capacity-building funds that we previously provided to the government. I expect that we will increase our aid budget for development and humanitarian purposes. Probably a 10% increase over what I had in mind last year. We want to try to make sure it doesn’t get through the Taliban, but we see if it can alleviate humanitarian suffering.

Official figures show that the UK’s bilateral aid funds fell from 229 million in 2019 to 167 million last year. Prior to the Taliban’s resurgence, this year’s figure was expected to drop to 37.5 million due to widespread cuts in UK aid budgets imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing recession.

A significant portion of UK development spending in recent years has been managed through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a partnership between the national government and international donors. You will now most likely be redirected directly to non-governmental organizations instead.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Leila Moran of the LDP said the foreign minister had cynically cut back support for vulnerable women and girls in Afghanistan, making life more difficult for the people of Afghanistan. She added: Raab and his ruthless government have cut relief funds to the bone, and now they’re trying to put nasty plaster over their failures.

