Bank of England expands pilot plan for branch-sharing

The UK’s largest banks have taken “early steps” to offer permanent, shared regional branches. Lenders are under political and regulatory pressure to protect access to cash for older and more vulnerable customers.

The industry has been holding trials of a shared “banking hub” in two locations in the UK since April. They were due to close in October, but announced on Wednesday that they would remain open until “at least” April 2023. The pilot branch offers a post office-operated counter service and offers face-to-face access to the largest local community bankers. Local lenders.

Natalie Ceeney, chairman of Access to Cash Action Group, which developed the pilot program, said expanding the scheme would give banks a better understanding of “what works for people and what a service like this can play in the future.” said.

“This is an early stage and over the coming months, the group will explore a variety of options to secure access to cash,” she said.

The move by banks in recent years to close thousands of branches and ATMs (as part of cost savings as more customers switch to digital banking) could leave millions of people dependent on cash stranded outside the mainstream financial system. Concerns have been aroused. .

The government has promised to give the Financial Conduct Authority new powers to ensure access to cash, and regulators have recently signaled that banks are considering blocking key branches if necessary. I did.

The prospects of FCA action have increased the pressure on the banking group with the largest remaining network to work together on a shared infrastructure to avoid the burden of maintaining expensive individual branches.

Vim Maru, Director of Retail Banking at Lloyds Banking Group, which has the UK’s largest branch network, said the announcement “shows the industry’s clear and collective commitment to sustainable access to cash”.

Two pilot projects are in Rochford, Essex in southeast England, and Cambuslang, near Glasgow, Scotland. John Bachtler, Chair of the Cambuslang Community Council, said, “This model has been really successful in our town and has gotten more benefits and seems to be of great value to roll out elsewhere.”

He suggested that Hub visited a “steady stream” of politicians across the country interested in the model and would add to the fuss that similar initiatives should be introduced elsewhere.

In another sign of growing interest in shared bank branches, startup OneBanks announced on Wednesday that it would begin a nationwide rollout of “shared branch kiosks” after receiving an investment from Tokyo-listed cash technology expert Glory.

OneBanks is using open banking technology to serve multiple banks and is testing kiosks at three cooperative stores in a Scottish town that lost its last bank branch.

The Access to Cash Action Group also announced that thousands of smaller stores will be introducing “cashback without purchase” in the coming months to offset the decline in free ATMs.

Finance Minister John Glen welcomed the move to take advantage of recent legislation introduced “to make it easier to offer cash back without buying.”

