Next 24 Hours Critical, As Crews Fight Largest Wildfire In The United States | Climate News





Strong winds complicate the battle of the American firefighters against the Dixie Fire of California, contained to less than a third.

Firefighters in the United States faced dangerously windy weather as they struggled to prevent the country’s largest wildfire from moving to a northern California town and other small mountain communities .

Forecasters issued red flag warnings on Tuesday of critical weather conditions for the fires, including gusts of up to 64 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour) from late morning to near midnight.

The warnings came after the Dixie fire grew explosively due to winds generated by a new weather system that arrived on Monday afternoon.

The blaze was about 13 km (8 miles) from Susanville, which is home to about 18,000 people, early Tuesday, said fire spokesman Doug Ulibarri.

Many resources have been deployed to the area, where residents have been warned to be ready to evacuate, said Mark Brunton, operations section chief.

That’s not irrelevant, and the next 24 hours are going to be crucial in seeing what the blaze does there, he said in an online briefing.

To the east, point fires established themselves south of the small community of Janesville, whose evacuation had been ordered. Some structures have been lost there. Images captured by The Associated Press showed a house burned down, but a wave of firefighters was able to dispel the blaze around much of the city, Brunton said.

Firefighting officials have warned to expect point fires to be up to 1.6 km (1 mile) before the main blaze, Ulibarri said.

The Dixie Fire is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires in more than a dozen states in the western United States that have experienced historic drought and weeks of high temperatures and dry weather that have left trees, brush and grassland as flammable as tinder.

Climate change has made the region hotter and drier over the past 30 years and will continue to make weather conditions more extreme and forest fires more destructive, scientists say.

Susanville is the seat of Lassen County and the largest city that the Dixie Fire, named after the road it started, has approached since it erupted last month. The former forestry and mining town of Sierra Nevada has two state prisons, a nearby federal prison, and a casino.

Ashes fell from the on-going blaze and a police department statement urged residents to be vigilant and ready to evacuate if the blaze threatens the city, although no formal evacuation warning has been issued. .

The US Forest Service said it was operating in crisis mode, with more than double the number of firefighters deployed compared to the same time a year ago. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]

Weather forecasts prompted Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) to warn that it could cut power to 48,000 customers in parts of 18 counties in California from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon to prevent winds from reversing or blowing. throw debris into power lines and start new forest fires. .

The Dixie Fire has burned over 2,434 km² (940 square miles) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades since it ignited on July 13 and eventually merged into a smaller fire called Fly Fire. . Less than a third of the fire is contained.

Investigations are continuing, but PG&E has informed utility regulators that the Dixie and Fly fires may have been caused by falling trees in its power lines.

The Dixie fire started near the town of Paradise, which was devastated by a 2018 wildfire ignited by PG&E equipment during high winds. Eighty-five people have died.

Ongoing damage investigations have estimated that more than 1,100 buildings were destroyed, including 630 houses, and more than 16,000 structures remained at risk.

Many evacuation orders were in effect, including in the small forest town of Westwood. The lines of protection held, but the fire was still a threat.

The US Forest Service said last week it was operating in crisis mode, with more than double the number of firefighters deployed compared to the same time a year ago. More than 25,000 firefighters, support personnel and management teams have been assigned to the US fires.

