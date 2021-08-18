



Only 5,000 Afghan refugees who have fled the Taliban are expected to return to the UK next year as the Boris Johnson government announces new settlement plans for those at risk of persecution.

Since the fall of Kabul, fears of those who have fought the Taliban have grown, and ministers are under pressure to step up efforts to rescue desperate people to escape the country.

With an ambitious long-term goal of providing refuge to a total of 20,000 Afghan people over the long term, the government has promised that up to 5,000 Afghan citizens will receive refuge under a resettlement plan next year.

The prime minister, scheduled to address the crisis on Wednesday at Parliament, said: We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who has worked with us over the past 20 years to make Afghanistan a better place.

“Many of them, especially women, urgently need our help right now,” Johnson said. I am proud that the UK has been able to pave this route so that they and their families can live safely in the UK.

However, the LDP criticized vague promises to support 20,000 Afghanistan over the long term, and Labor said the plan did not fit the scale of the challenge.

“Instead of making vague long-term promises, the government should deport these vulnerable people as soon as possible,” said party foreign spokeswoman Layla Moran. No time to waste. The Taliban are making a list of people they’re trying to kill by knocking on the door right now.

Moran added: The government has driven this into long grass when Afghans today need help. The starting point for this plan is 20,000, not a goal.

Labour’s Interior Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: Britain has a duty to the people of Afghanistan. It is true that there are plans to help Afghan people rebuild their lives here.

The government’s inability to plan for this has put the lives of millions of Afghans today, especially the British and those who have served with women and girls, at risk. After these fatal errors, the government must act more urgently.

This offer does not fit the scale of the challenge. Not only would this put the people in Afghanistan at fatal risk, but it would also undermine the leadership role the UK has to play in convincing its international partners to meet their responsibilities.

The government said the new plan was modeled after a resettlement plan for vulnerable groups in Syria, which displaced 20,000 Syrian refugees over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2021.

A new route for Afghan asylum seekers targets women, children and those who have to be driven out of their homes in the face of threats of persecution by the Taliban.

This is in response to demands from Conservative lawmakers calling on the Johnson government to house tens of thousands of Afghans after the takeover of the Taliban. Conservative MP Tobias Elwood, chairman of the Defense Selection Committee, said early Tuesday that the number of people provided should be at least tens of thousands.

On Tuesday evening, Interior Minister Priti Patel presided over a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States to identify safe and legal routes for those who must leave Afghanistan.

“As a nation, I want to do everything possible to assist Afghanistan in escaping the most vulnerable Afghanistan, so that they can escape the tyranny and oppression they currently face and start a new life safely in the UK,” said Patel.

However, major charities and lawmakers have urged the Interior Minister to ensure that it is not a crime because of the way people forced to flee Afghanistan exfiltrate travel assets under the National and Borders Bill passed by Congress.

During the crackdown on migrant boat crossings in the English Channel, 85 organizations and 14 MPs wrote a joint letter warning many refugees that travel restrictions were not a viable option.

Satbir Singh, chief executive of the Joint Council for the Immigrants Welfare of Immigrants, said: “It is clear that the UK government needs to shift gears quickly to protect Afghan refugees.

He added: We need to protect people as needed, not by way of flying, and we need to grant immediate asylum to thousands of Afghan people who are awaiting their identity.

Ministers said they will continue to review the plan in the future and will work with their national and regional parliaments to assist those fleeing to the UK.

The government says the settlement plan is in addition to the 5,000 Afghan people already expected to migrate to the UK under the Afghan Migration and Assistance Policy (Arap), which is designed to provide priority relocation to the UK for regional allies such as interpreters.

The Taliban said on Tuesday at its first press conference after seizing control that it would ensure the safety of those who had previously opposed the group and uphold women’s rights, even within the limits of Sharia law.

But experts have expressed skepticism and warned that the country could again become a hotbed for terrorist groups.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel wrote for The Daily Telegraph, urging other countries to help accept Afghan refugees. The UK is also committed to helping other countries help. Not only do we want to set an example, she wrote, we can’t do it alone.

