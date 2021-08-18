Buyers Spend Less as U.S. Delta Covid Variant Cases Rise





MacKenzie Sigalos of CNBC.com brings you today’s top business news headlines. On today’s show, CNBC.com big box reporter Melissa Repko breaks down income at Walmart and Home Depot, and how the delta Covid variant could slow consumer spending. Additionally, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest calls Michael Burry of “The Big Short” after betting against her innovation fund.

Retail sales drop 1.1% worse than expected in July as rising Covid fears hit consumers

Buyers in the United States reduced their purchases in July even more than expected, as concerns over the delta variant of Covid-19 dampened activity and government stimulus packages dried up.

Retail sales for the month fell 1.1%, worse than the Dow Jones estimate of a decline of 0.3% and less than the revised upward increase of 0.7% in June.

Excluding automobiles, sales fell 0.4%, according to Commerce Department figures released Tuesday.

Markets showed little initial reaction to the news, with futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 200 points and government bond yields falling overall.

“Although retail sales fell in July, the outlook for consumer spending remains positive,” said Gus Faucher, chief US economist at PNC. “However, spending growth will shift from goods to services over the next two years, limiting growth in most categories of retail sales.”

Cathie Wood Says Michael Burry Doesn’t Understand Innovation Space After Gambling Against ARK Fund

Cathie Wood called Michael Burry on social media after the investor in “The Big Short” placed a bet against his flagship exchange-traded fund ARK Innovation.

“To his credit, Michael Burry made a great fundamentals-based call and acknowledged the calamity that is brewing in the housing / mortgage market. I don’t think he understands the fundamentals that create explosive growth and investment opportunities in the innovation space, “Wood tweeted Tuesday morning

On Monday, regulatory records spotted by CNBC showed Burry had bet against Woods’ARK’s ETF Innovation options. Burry’s Scion Asset Management bought 2,355 sell contracts against the cutting edge technology ETF during the second quarter and held them until the end of the period. Investors profit from puts when the underlying securities fall. It is not clear if Burry’s position is profitable or if he still holds the short bet.

Burry was one of the first investors to call in and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis. He was portrayed in Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short” and in the Oscar-winning film of the same name.

Flights resume from Kabul airport as people scramble to leave Afghanistan

Evacuation flights resumed Tuesday from Kabul International Airport after a frantic and panicked day that saw thousands of Afghans swarm the tarmac, some of whom fell from departing planes in desperate attempts to leave Afghanistan.

Images of Hamid Karzai International shared on social media and media stunned the world as evacuation flights took off with residents still clinging to the plane’s wheels.

Crowds, who were trying to flee the country a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, have dwindled, according to reports, although the possibility of leaving the country remains very limited for most Afghans, who face an uncertain future. Without passports or visas that the majority of Afghans do not have, they cannot go anywhere.

The airport reopened early Tuesday local time after US forces closed it for several hours due to the chaotic security situation. Airport security and air traffic control have been taken over by the US military, according to the Pentagon, in the absence of Afghan airport security authorities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/17/shoppers-spend-less-as-us-cases-of-the-delta-covid-variant-surge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos