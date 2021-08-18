Watchdog Describes Litany of US Failures in Afghanistan Mission | Conflict News





The special inspector general said U.S. officials have failed to implement a coherent 20-year strategy in Afghanistan.

The United States has struggled to develop and implement a cohesive strategy in Afghanistan and the overall picture is grim, the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) said in a report (PDF ) published on Tuesday.

John Sopko, the Special Inspector General, wrote that any gain in life expectancy, the mortality of children under five, the GDP [gross domestic product] per capita, and literacy rates during the US mission years were not commensurate with US investment or sustainable after US withdrawal.

After 20 years and $ 2,000 billion spent, President Joe Biden is withdrawing all US troops by August 31.

The withdrawal drew growing criticism following the Taliban takeover of the country, which led to chaotic scenes at the airport in the capital, Kabul, where thousands of Afghans had gathered in a desperate effort to flee.

Critics criticized Bidens’ handling of the evacuations, but on Monday he firmly defended his decision to withdraw all troops, insisting that recent events in Afghanistan reinforce that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan was now the right decision.

Biden also pointed out that the American mission was never intended to build a nation, but rather was aimed at preventing a terrorist attack on [the] American homeland.

But in his Tuesday report, Sopko wrote of the US mission: If the goal was to rebuild and leave a country that could stand and pose little threat to US national security interests, the overall picture is bleak.

The SIGAR post was created to provide independent and objective oversight of reconstruction projects and activities in Afghanistan and the Special Inspector General periodically conducts audits and investigations under this mandate.

Tuesday’s report accused U.S. leaders of not fully understanding Afghanistan’s political dynamics and said their priorities were influenced by their own politics.

U.S. officials have prioritized their own political preferences for what rebuilding Afghanistan should look like, rather than what they could realistically achieve, according to the report.

U.S. officials have created explicit deadlines by mistakenly believing that a decision in Washington could transform the calculation of complex Afghan institutions, agents of power, and communities challenged by the Taliban.

Sopko also had harsh words about the U.S. government, describing the bureaucratic disarray, counterproductive policies and practices of military and civilian personnel that led to one of the mission’s most significant failures – billions of dollars wasted on unsustainable institutions and infrastructure projects.

The US government did not understand the Afghan context and therefore did not adapt its efforts accordingly, according to the report. Ignorance of the prevailing social, cultural and political contexts in Afghanistan has been an important factor that has contributed to the failures at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/17/watchdog-describes-litany-of-us-failures-in-afghanistan-mission The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos