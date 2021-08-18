Northern UK restaurant dominates UK awards | hospitality industry





The northern food scene has proven to be more resilient during the pandemic than London, contributing to dominating the industry award for the country’s best place, the restaurant manager said.

According to the National Restaurant Awards, four out of the five best restaurants in the UK are in the north of England, with 16 in the top 40. This is twice the number in 2019 when the last survey was conducted.

Northern Restaurant and Bar chief executive and awards judge Thom Hetherington said it was frankly a surprise for London’s traditionally dominated scene and brutal years of hospitality.

The region has been hit hard by the pandemic as stricter restrictions through a controversial tier system have hampered higher covid infection rates and hospitality businesses. Nevertheless, Hetherington said that most restaurant managers I speak of believe that the North of England is much more resilient than the South in the restaurant sector. Especially in London, I think because the market is backed by businesses. Especially if you are visiting the city or Canary Wharf or traveling abroad.

Lancashire’s Moor Hall, which earned two Michelin stars, took first place for the second year in a row last year, followed by North Yorkshire’s The Angel at Hetton.

Michael Wignall, who took over Angel in 2018 with his wife Johanna, said it was somewhat surreal, but surprising, that he entered the rankings in 2019 at the age of 54 and finished second in the United States.

Chef patrons said the size and location allowed them to take advantage of the closure. When the restaurant closed, they ran a nationwide takeaway business looking for new customers from the top of Scotland to Cornwall. Many of them were booking vacations at the now 15-bedroom pub, which benefited from the influx of guests into the Yorkshire Dales. The building was so big that when it reopened, the 2 meter social distancing rule was hardly an issue and could still provide more than 50 covers.

Wignal, who received Michelin stars for all of his kitchens in 2019, including Angel Restaurant, said that when he moved from his hometown of Preston, he never thought he would ever move north again. . However, he said, high-quality produce has helped the high-quality northern gourmet grow for some time.

Hetherington said it is the culmination of a long-term trend of ambitious and creative chef patrons looking to deliver something that fits their vision, giving them more freedom to open their restaurants in the north of England because they are fundamentally cheaper. He said a new focus on work-life balance, green space and access to larger homes was fueled by the pandemic and fueled the trend.

Aimee Turford, co-owner of the Moorcock Inn at Sowerby Bridge, another Yorkshire-based pub and now officially the 14th best restaurant in the UK, agrees. When she and chef Alisdair Brooke-Taylor researched the site, they had to consider the availability of independent pubs and the investor-free cost, and they ruled out much of London and the South East, but were shocked by the amount of incredibly good options. For great produce to get the right relationship with the supplier, she has two ladies selling meat in Yorkshire and one will call and say: There are cows. do you want her

Wignall and Turford also recognized loyal followers for their ability to weather a pandemic. Turford said the community has gathered around us, and it’s critical to our survival.

Hetherington said restaurant owners have been attracted to northern suppliers that are second to none, such as Cinderwood in Cheshire, where a growing number of small farmers work hand-in-hand with chefs. Founded by chief grower Michael Fitzsimmons and chef Joseph Otway on the principle of minimizing farm-to-table travel, the company supplies restaurants such as Mana, a single Michelin-star winner, 11th on the list of restaurant awards.

Liverpudlian Fitzsimmons said he’s excited about the northern food industry’s progressive ideas and hopes the strong relationship between growers and chefs will be a powerful force for change, reducing waste. Many of Cinderwood’s restaurants have liquid or chalkboard menus, depending on what crops are harvested and ready for delivery the next day.

Is a drizzle climate helpful or a hindrance? Fitzsimmons said growers need to work with the environment they have.

So what people are eating in Cornwall in April and May should not be what they are eating here. But that doesn’t mean we have to eat like swedish and cabbage beggars. There is a kind of joy in being restricted, he said.

