U.S. COVID-19 cases return to pre-vaccination levels





August 17, 2021 – For the first time since early February, the United States last week reported more than 900,000 cases of COVID-19, dating back to pre-vaccination levels, according to USA Today.

The United States now accounts for 20% of reported COVID-19 cases worldwide. The 7-day average is over 140,000 new cases per day and is increasing due to the continued spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

New cases have increased by about 17% over the past week. Hospitalizations have increased by about 15% and deaths by almost 24%.

Cases are on the rise in nearly every state, with 46 states reporting an increase in cases, USA Today reported. Five states – Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oregon – broke all-time records for cases last week, including community-level records in 32 counties in Florida, four of Hawaii’s five counties, 12 parishes in Louisiana, 32 counties in Mississippi, and 10 counties in Oregon.

Florida leads the country in new cases of COVID-19, reporting nearly 30,000 per day, followed by Texas with about 15,000 new cases per day and California with more than 12,000 new cases per day, according to the latest data from the New York Times.

On a per capita basis, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi face the nation’s worst epidemics, according to CNBC analysis. Louisiana recorded an average of 126 cases per 100,000 people on Sunday, about three times the national average.

On Monday, seven of the country’s leading health associations called on governors to put politics aside and promote immunization. The groups are the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Infectious Diseases Society of America, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, American Industrial Hygiene Association, and National Association of School Nurses.

With the aggressive spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 across the country and hospitals becoming overwhelmed again, appropriate precautions must be taken to reduce transmission, hospitalizations and deaths, they wrote in a letter.

The groups called on governors to demand vaccines for healthcare and government workers, create mask mandates for indoor locations regardless of vaccination status, adopt mask rules for schools regardless of immunization status. or vaccination status, to promote physical distancing and to encourage the public to limit large gatherings whenever possible. .

We know COVID-19 has created significant fear and uncertainty. As the virus itself and our knowledge of it continue to evolve, we must update public health measures accordingly, they wrote. We must unify our efforts and implement these key strategies to turn the tide against the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20210817/us-covid-cases-back-pre-vaccination-levels

