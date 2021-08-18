US reports over 1,000 COVID deaths in a single day





Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) arrive with a patient at the Jackson Health Center, where patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Miami, Florida, United States, July 14, 2020. REUTERS / Maria Alejandra Cardona

Aug 18 (Reuters) – The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which equates to about 42 deaths per hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts country with low vaccination rates.

Coronavirus-related deaths have increased in the United States over the past month and are on average 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

President Joe Biden’s administration confirmed Tuesday evening that it plans to extend the requirement for travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses as well as at airports and train stations until mid -January.

Like many other countries, the Delta variant presented a major challenge.

Reuters’ tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world.

The last time the United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day was in March.

US officials have started to speed up vaccinations in the face of the renewed threat, with the seven-day average dose increasing 14% in the past two weeks, according to figures from Our World in Data.

While governments and companies initially offered incentives like cash and prices to get vaccinated, the rise in the number of cases has led some companies and states to require vaccines if workers want to keep their jobs. and not undergo routine testing.

However, US hospitals continue to pour in new patients, as COVID-related hospitalizations have increased by about 70% in the past two weeks.

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases per day on average over the past twelve days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally.

The southern United States remains the epicenter of the latest outbreak, with Florida reporting a record high of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the new cases was Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth wave of COVID. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but has no symptoms of the disease so far, his office said.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 is increasing across the country and was 1,834 Tuesday morning, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services, a trend that health experts attribute to the fact that the variant Delta is more likely to infect children. than the original Alpha strain.

Reporting by Anurag Maan, Kavya B and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Jane Wardell

