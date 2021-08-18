Japan sees danger in US chip hub to counter China





By Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) Japan fears the United States plans to spend billions of dollars on chipmaking to push back China, which could end what remains of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world.

After three lost decades, according to Japan’s Ministry of Industry, the country’s share of global chip manufacturing has fallen from a half to a tenth as it has driven customers away to cheaper competitors and has failed. managed to maintain a lead in peak production.

As China and the United States, driven by a trade war and security concerns, step up their support for manufacturing chips that can run everything from smartphones to missiles, officials fear Japan may be completely ousted.

We can’t just continue what we’ve been doing, we have to do something on a completely different level, former prime minister Shinzo Abe told other ruling PLD party members in May at a first party meeting. to discuss how the country can be a leading digital economy. .

Illustrating Japan’s fear of being left out of a technological new world order, documents distributed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry earlier this year showed a thick red dotted line on a bar chart indicating the possibility of a zero chip industry share by 2030.

A major concern is the future of the country’s companies which are still the world leaders in supplying chipmakers with items such as silicon wafers, chemical films and production machinery.

Officials fear that by luring Asian chip-foundry giants such as Taiwans Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) to its soil, the United States could prompt those companies to follow.

It is possible for companies to build in Japan and export, but the closer you are as a supplier, the better, the easier it is to exchange information, said Kazumi Nishikawa, director of industry. IT at METI.

While the change won’t happen immediately, it could happen in the long run, he said.

Companies Nishikawa is concerned about include wafer makers Shin-Etsu Chemical and photosensitive resin supplier Sumco Corp JSR Corp and production machine builders Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron.

We are always ready to respond to policy changes in each country, said a spokesperson for JSR, which manufactures photosensitive coatings used for chip etching in Japan, Belgium and the United States.

When asked by Reuters, none of the companies said they currently plan to move production to the United States.

TECHNICAL WAR

To keep them, Japan needs chip foundries that will buy their wafers, machines, and chemicals, and also ensure a stable supply of semiconductors for the country’s automakers and electronics makers.

TSMC, which is looking to expand overseas due to the potential vulnerability of its Taiwan operations to mainland Chinese territorial ambitions, has established a research and development center near Tokyo. She is also studying a project to build a manufacturing plant in Japan.

By far, however, its largest foreign company is a $ 12 billion factory it is building in Arizona, United States.

In an effort to stay in the tech race, Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas ‘government in June approved a strategy devised by Nishikawas’ team at METI to ensure that Japan has enough chips to compete in technologies that will drive future economic growth, including artificial intelligence, rapid 5G connectivity and autonomous vehicles.

One initiative is to turn Japan into an Asian data center. Such hubs generate a huge demand for semiconductors, which in turn will prompt chipmakers to build factories nearby.

EXPENDITURE SUPPORT

The success of its industrial policy, however, will depend on money.

So far, the country has allocated 500 billion yen ($ 4.5 billion) to strengthen technology supply chains to help companies cope with shortages of chips and other components during the pandemic. coronavirus, and to promote the switch to 5G.

This is only a fraction of the spending proposed by other countries.

At the current level of support, it is difficult for the Japanese semiconductor industry, and we want government incentives comparable to the rest of the world, said the Japan Association of Electronics and Technology Industries. information (JEITA) in an e-mail.

The US Senate has approved a bill authorizing $ 190 billion in public money for new technologies, including $ 54 billion on chips, while the European Union plans to spend 135 billion euros (159 billion euros). dollars) to develop its own digital economy.

To match these expenses, Japan would have to allocate large sums of public money that the aging nation might otherwise spend on health and well-being. METI has yet to say how much it thinks it needs.

Given Japan’s financial situation, it will be difficult to compete with the United States, the EU and China, former economic revitalization minister Akira Amari and head of the LDP group seeking to hand over to Reuters told Reuters. Japan in first place.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Ben Blanchard; editing by Richard Pullin)

