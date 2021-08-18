The culture war at school against masks, CRT and gender identity





I want my child to go to school for free and without a mask, a woman yelled at a Broward County union official last week, as protesters held up signs saying My body, my choice and masks = child abuse . Broward County voted to require masks despite the governor’s order.

The rhetoric was also inflammatory 300 miles away in St. Johns County, where masked parents demonstrated alongside young children and urged school officials to evade the governor’s order. Dead children are not acceptable losses, said a sign. After a school board meeting that lasted more than seven hours last week, masks remained optional.

We were handcuffed, said the president of the school board.

At the same time, at least 28 states, largely controlled by Republicans, have moved to restrict education about race and history. Another 15 states, mostly run by Democrats, have moved to expand racial education, according to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit education outlet.

Understanding the state of vaccine and mask mandates in the United States

Mask rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in July that all Americans, regardless of their immunization status, wear masks in indoor public places in areas affected by epidemics, a reversal of guidelines it proposed in May. . See where the CDC guidelines would apply and where states have instituted their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders defying state bans. Vaccination rules. . . and businesses. Private companies are increasingly demanding coronavirus vaccines for employees, with different approaches. Such warrants are legally permitted and have been confirmed in court challenges. Colleges and universities. More than 400 colleges and universities require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost all of them are in states that voted for President Biden.Schools. On August 11, California announced it would require teachers and staff in public and private schools to be vaccinated or tested regularly, the first state in the country to do so. A survey released in August found that many American parents of school-aged children oppose mandatory vaccines for students, but were more in favor of mask mandates for students, teachers and staff who have not been vaccinated. Hospitals and medical centers. Many hospitals and major health systems require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, citing the increase in the number of cases fueled by the Delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination rates in their communities, even within their own. workforce. New York. On August 3, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York announced that proof of vaccination would be required from workers and customers for indoor meals, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, becoming the first US city to require vaccines for a wide range of activities. Employees of the city’s hospitals must also get vaccinated or undergo weekly tests. Similar rules are in place for New York State employees. At the federal level. The Pentagon has announced that it will seek to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for 1.3 million active-duty soldiers nationwide no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all civilian federal employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on most travel.

Much of the debate has centered on Critical Race Theory, an advanced academic concept that analyzes racism at a systemic level and is typically only taught at university.

It’s not really critical race theory, said Dorinda Carter Andrews, professor of race, culture and fairness at Michigan State University, where she teaches such a course. It’s really a distraction, she said, to suppress the way educators engage young people in racial dialogue.

Keith Ammon, a representative for the Republican state of New Hampshire, is among those who have sought to regulate the way teachers talk about race. He said concepts such as white privilege could create a divisive worldview, and he was wary of teachers bringing their activism into the classroom.

As a lawmaker, he said, his mission is to set guidelines for how taxpayers’ money is used.

As these laws come into force, educators may increasingly find themselves in the crosshairs.

