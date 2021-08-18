Calls for action to reduce the climate impact of aging UK fishing vessels | environment





A report examining the impact of the large-scale impact of British ships on the climate crisis found that half of British fishing vessels are over 30 years old and use fuel oil, a particularly pollutant.

The UK’s fishing industry is estimated to have emitted 914.4 kilotons of CO2 per year, equivalent to more than 110,000 households’ annual energy use, reports from the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), WWF and RSPB.

Gareth Cunningham, head of fisheries and aquaculture at MCS, said certain types of trawlers use more carbon and emit more fuel than other types of fishing. That’s mainly because they use huge pieces of gear and drag them along the seabed. Other types of fishing catch more fish and use much less carbon.

The report urges policymakers to modernize British fishing vessels and move away from harmful practices such as carbon-emission engines and trawlers to demand the same standards for all vessels operating in UK waters.

Compare this to agriculture, Cunningham said, paying for ecological improvements and lack of similar incentives for fishing. We have to look at what’s going on in the sea on land. In other words, encouraging the industry to be more sustainable.

The report also calls for greater transparency and traceability across the UK fishery, including the installation of remote electronic monitoring systems with CCTV throughout the UK fleet to provide an accurate picture of catches and other data.

With the aging of many ships in the UK fleet, the report says the industry needs government incentives to avoid using engines that harm the environment.

Note that about half of the ships have 30-year-old engines and use heavy fuel oil with higher carbon levels, and about half of the fleet use heavy diesel.

Activists also want a limit or ban on subsea trawling, not only because of increased carbon emissions but also because it damages marine habitats such as kelp, seaweed and salt marshes. This is a blue carbon system that can capture and store carbon.

Cunningham points out that cost will prevent fishermen from switching to less polluted vessels and fishing methods without adequate government assistance.

People need to move away from the type of equipment they invest in and need incentives to move in a different way. You don’t have to wake up overnight, but you need help to get up quickly. Government action is required.

He says the issue is particularly urgent ahead of the Cop26 meeting in Glasgow. If we talk about climate change, it seems silly not to talk about caring for the seabed.

