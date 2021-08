The digital twin models the energy profile of every American building – GCN

The digital twin models the energy profile of every American building By Shourjya Mookerjee August 17, 2021

Researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a model that can simulate the energy profile of every building in the United States using public data. The program will help businesses, homeowners and utility companies reduce their energy use and carbon emissions.

Automatic Building Energy Modeling, or AutoBEM, generates digital twins to inform energy efficient building efforts. It can provide energy details for 129 million buildings across the country, according to a recent press release.

Given that buildings account for 40% of the Americas’ energy use and 75% of its electricity, AutoBEM could be an important step towards achieving the country’s ultimate goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. ORNL officials said.

The project started in 2015 with the aim of using publicly available building-specific information to determine energy consumption in a given urban environment. Urban-scale energy modeling has accelerated in recent years thanks to the increased amount of available data, computing capabilities and open source software.

The model accesses satellite imagery, street views, lidar, and other publicly available data to determine building details – from the number of windows and floors to heating, ventilation and roof type and uses algorithms to transform the data into a 3D footprint of the building. This information is then used in a high-performance computer model that predicts which technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, smart thermostats or energy efficient water heaters can be installed to save energy.

AutoBEM has many applications, ORNL officials said. City planners can use it to survey blocks and even neighborhoods to identify weaknesses in their energy infrastructure. The software can also help community leaders identify areas that would benefit the most from a building upgrade.

Before AutoBEM, industries didn’t have the information they needed to make concrete business decisions about how to improve energy efficiency, said Joshua New, head of the ORNL research team. AutoBEM is a free resource for greasing the pads towards deployment.

Shourjya Mookerjee

