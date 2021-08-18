Announcing customized resettlement routes for Afghan refugees





Thousands of Afghan women, children and those in greatest need will come to the UK under the most generous resettlement plan in British history.

Those who have to leave their hometowns or face the threat of persecution by the Taliban will be offered a route to permanent home settlement in the UK.

The UK government’s goal is to resettle the 5,000 Afghan citizens at risk from the current crisis in the first year of the new Afghan resettlement plan.

Priority will be given to women and girls, religious and other minorities who are most at risk of human rights violations and inhumane treatment by the Taliban.

This resettlement plan will continue to be reviewed over the next few years, up to a total of 20,000 in the long term. The complex situation on the ground and the ambition to protect the thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan mean there are significant challenges to implementing this plan, but the government is working quickly to address these obstacles.

The government will work with stakeholders, including the mandated executive and local councils, to ensure that the Afghans who will rebuild their lives in the UK receive the assistance they need.

The new route is modeled after a successful resettlement program for vulnerable Syrians that resettled 20,000 Syrian refugees over a seven-year period from 2014 to 2021.

The UK is working with international partners to develop systems to identify and resettle those most at risk, ensuring that help is delivered to those in need. The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the matter with G7 leaders at a virtual meeting in the coming days.

The new route is separate from, and in addition to, the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP), providing current or former locally employed staff who are assessed to be at serious threat to life-first relocation to the UK. 5,000 former Afghan employees and their families are expected to relocate to the UK by the end of this year under ARAP.

Today the Prime Minister will speak at Parliament on Britain’s efforts in the Afghanistan crisis. The government is currently working to evacuate British citizens, their families and former Afghan employees from Afghanistan. Since Saturday, 520 British nationals, diplomats and former Afghan employees have left Afghanistan on British military planes.

In a statement, the Prime Minister will explain the steps the international community must take to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. This requires an immediate increase in humanitarian aid to countries and regions ahead of the long-term process to assist vulnerable refugees.

Last night, Interior Minister Pretty Patel chaired an emergency meeting with the ministers of the five countries to discuss Afghanistan’s developments and what each country is doing to provide a safe and legal route for refugees.

attendees:

Karen Andrews, Australian Home Secretary Alex Hawke, Australian Immigration, Citizenship, Immigrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Marco Mendicino, Canadian Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Minister Kris Faafoi, New Zealand Justice, Immigration and Broadcasting and Media Minister Alejandro Mayorkas, US Homeland Security Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who has worked with us over the past 20 years to make Afghanistan a better place. Many of them, especially women, urgently need our help now. I am proud that the UK has been able to pave this route so that they and their families can live safely in the UK.

The best solution for everyone is Afghanistan for all Afghans. This means that the international community comes together to set firm and political conditions for the future governance of the country. It means focusing efforts on increasing the resilience of larger areas to prevent humanitarian emergencies.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

The British government will always be by your side in times of need in the world to escape persecution or oppression.

As a nation, I want to do everything possible to support the most vulnerable people escaping from Afghanistan so that they can safely start a new life in the UK, free from the tyranny and oppression they currently face.

Our country has a proud history of providing shelter to those in need. We will not abandon those who have had to leave their homes and live in fear of what will happen. Afghan Citizens Resettlement Plan Will Save Lives.

The government makes it clear that the new route will not pose a threat to national security and that anyone arriving on the route will have to pass the same stringent security checks as those resettled through other schemes.

The speed and flexibility of providing new pathways shows that the government’s new immigration initiatives are being implemented to make the system more equitable by protecting and supporting those in need of asylum.

The government has also provided thousands of Afghan asylum to the UK, and many Afghan nationals have come to the UK to work and study in the point-based immigration system.

