UK house prices rise at their fastest rate since 2004 | housing market





Home prices are rising at the fastest pace in nearly 17 years after the UK and Northern Ireland rush to break stamp duty holiday deadlines in England and Northern Ireland, which boosted annual property inflation to 13.2% in June.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the average house price across the UK has risen 31,000 over the past year to 266,000, or just over 2,500 per month.

House price inflation using land registration data was 2% in June 2020, but has increased gradually over the past 12 months. Detained demand, the search for bigger homes due to the pandemic, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to exempt stamp duty on assets under $500,000 all contributed to the rise.

ONS said the surge in house price inflation from 9.8% in May was related to the end of early July, when the stamp duty payment ceiling fell to 250,000 in October before returning to pre-crisis levels of 125,000.

ONS deputy director of pricing, Mike Hardie, said the figure rose as they rushed to buy before the change to the stamp duty holiday took effect, noting the biggest annual home price increase since November 2004. end of June.

Wales has had the biggest jump in house prices among the UK’s four countries, with real estate inflation of 16.7% over the past year. House prices rose 13.3% in England, 12% in Scotland and 9% in Northern Ireland.

The UK region with the hottest real estate market over the past year has been the Northwest, where prices have risen 18.6%. London, the UK region hardest hit by the recurrent economic lockdown, posted the slowest annual growth rate of 6.3%.

Lucy Pendleton, real estate expert at independent real estate broker James Pendleton, said:

ONS figures show that house price growth over the past year is roughly equal to the average weekly earnings of a full-time UK employee.

Samuel Tombs, a UK analyst at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the current real estate inflation will not last.

In particular, when it returns to 125,000 at the end of September, we expect house price growth to slow as the impact of the temporary increase in the stamp duty threshold will dissipate. Timely indicators also suggest that house price growth will slow. Rightmove, for example, reported in August that asking prices were much more restrained, up 5.6% year-over-year.

