



Real Estate Sector Update

A £6.4 billion shadow is looming over Britain’s busy streets. As an emergency measure in response to COVID-19, the city has been turned into a ghost town in arrears in rent. Despite the deregulation, the delinquent pile is growing, and since March 2020, 23% of outstanding rents have not been resolved in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. Distrust on both sides is growing. Landlords see the plague as an excuse for rent leave, while tenants complain about the impossible demands of free owners. Therefore, government plans to make arbitration mandatory must be accelerated. Cans can be kicked off the street for too long.

The government has already failed to meet its goal of enacting legislation in time for the summer vacation period. It was a missed opportunity. Earlier this month, I sketched how costly arbitration works against someone who negotiates maliciously. By itself, it may be sufficient to bring some checks to the negotiating table without resorting to arbitration. However, the policy statement lacked detail with more commitments “at the right time”. Time is running out. The moratorium on commercial evictions will end in March 2022 and the ban on lifting petitions will be lifted at the end of September.

Mediation alone is not a panacea in any case. The arbitrator can only determine the terms of the contract and the location of the breach. In many cases, the terms of the contract are beyond question. Tenants cannot pay what they owe. Therefore, the government must accelerate legislative initiatives that can cut off debts incurred during lockdown and share the pain between the parties.

Billions of pounds have inevitably been put into maintaining the downtown area over the past 17 months, but now it won’t be appropriate to use more taxpayer money to pay rent to landlords. This would be a kind of moral hazard that promotes bad behavior as well as unfair to the majority of tenants who have already reached an agreement.

Arguments are often described in Davidic and Goliath terms, but the reality is more subtle with both sharp executions. Some well-capitalized retailers refused to do so, including some large retailers that could pay private equity-backed rents. Not all homeowners are offshore tycoons or genetic associates. British insurance companies and pension funds owned around 17% of UK commercial real estate in 2018, although their role has shrunk significantly in recent years, according to the Investment Property Forum.

But the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing tensions in the UK commercial real estate market. The UK commercial real estate market is one of the most unequal in Europe when it comes to tenants. The UK rental system, where landlords can only review rent increases, needs radical reform. This would be politically unsuitable for a government that relies on the real estate sector for a quarter of its party donations and is trying to “level” the nation’s bustling streets. Equally tricky, but important, is an overhaul of your business rate system. This system is no longer fit for purpose in a world where online retailers stole the march of their offline competitors even before the pandemic.

Ministers have so far preferred to observe the rental delinquent mountains from a distance, leaving tenants and landlords to rush the terms. Most of them did. But now is the time for governments to ensure that a prolonged dispute over billions of pounds in rent arrears does not add to the misfortunes of Britain’s already precarious bustling streets.

