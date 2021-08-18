US should focus on vaccinating the rest of the world before booster shots, says Dr Vin Gupta





Intensive care unit and pulmonologist Dr Vin Gupta told CNBC the most effective way to fight the coronavirus pandemic is to help immunize the rest of the world before giving booster shots to Americans in good health under 65 years of age.

“An America First strategy with vaccines should actually be to try to vaccinate as many people as possible, so that we can protect as many people as possible and mitigate the risk of developing a variant that will make all vaccines. existing unnecessary. , it’s an ‘America First’ approach that will keep us as safe as possible, ”said Gupta, a professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

U.S. health officials should recommend that most Americans get a vaccine booster eight months after their second dose. If the Food and Drug Administration approves the move, people could start receiving a third injection as early as next month. Gupta argued that the move made no sense during an interview Tuesday night on “The News with Shepard Smith.”

“Giving more vaccines to people who don’t necessarily need them, given today’s data, doesn’t make sense, and it’s not going to save lives, it’s not actually going to protect us. and end this pandemic faster, ”Gupta said.

Sources told NBC News that the guidelines would only apply to people who have received two injections of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and that the first boosters will likely go to older Americans.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems.

Gupta said the recall guidelines for people over 65 and those who are immunocompromised “make sense,” however, it could be confusing for everyone.

“For those who are otherwise healthy … these vaccines, two doses of Pfizer or two doses of Moderna are still potently effective in preventing people from going to the hospital. Months … does not match the data, as we currently know, and that will cause potential confusion, ”Gupta said.

