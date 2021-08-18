Column: We want YOU! to help us cover the elections





Announced by the return of students to campus, a new school year is shaping up again.

It is undeniable that the previous school year was unusual. Our coverage here at the City and State Office reflected that, with a presidential election like no other and a dizzying reopening process taking center stage.

This year our mission remains the same as we attempt to tackle the issues that matter to the students and residents who reside in the greater Chapel Hill-Carrboro area.

Our goal will be to cut red tape and educate you on what state and local governments are doing and, most importantly, how it will impact you.

This year, let’s put special emphasis on a subject that has always interested me a lot: the elections.

When I was in college, I didn’t know how to approach the elections. I didn’t even know which parties or candidates were involved.

It was reading news about the elections and the candidates at all levels that helped me understand not only what was going on, but also what kind of a future I wanted to help build, both for myself and my community.

I hope our coverage can inspire that same passion in our readers, young and old, helping them discover the beauty and intrigue of the political system, from the personal stories of candidates to the policies they aim to implement. and the infinite number of scenarios that can play out when the polling stations close.

This is what I tried to emphasize when I wrote our election newsletter last year, and it is what we will continue to emphasize this year in the City and Town office. State.

Of course, keep an eye out for preparations for the vast slate of elections coming up next November. Most notable of these is the race to replace retired US Senator Richard Burr, who could play a crucial role in determining the balance of power in the Senate.

Also, keep an eye out for the redistribution process in North Carolina and its impact on the various elections to the United States House and both chambers of the State General Assembly.

And, well, keep an eye out for what are, arguably, the most important elections coming up this year, local and municipal elections. These candidates will have a say in anything that has a direct impact on your community, so knowing who they are and what they represent is crucial.

But the most important part was missing: you.

Our coverage is intended to serve and inform our readers. To make sure we can do it right, we want to hear from you.

What issues are important to you? What races do you want us to cover? How do you want us to cover them?

I firmly believe that suggestions from our readers can not only help improve our existing reports, but can also fill gaps in our coverage and bring innovative new ideas to the fore. They can also ensure that we, as a newspaper, truly represent and serve everyone in our community.

So please contact us, whether through social media, email or even at our office.

To paraphrase Uncle Sam, we want you! so that we can make our coverage as big as possible.

@GMolero1

@DTHCityState

