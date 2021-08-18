Journalists fear that Britain has proposed changes to the Official Secrets Act | freedom of speech





In London, England, a collaboration between whistleblowers and journalists has led to significant exposures to corruption and abuse of power in the UK.

In 2013, reporters exposed the scale of large-scale surveillance carried out by Western governments in documents leaked by NSA dissident Edward Snowden.

In 2009, the media exposed how lawmakers abused the parliamentary security system.

And in the mid-2000s, reporters exposed MI6 collusion with the CIA’s torture and torture programs.

Investigative journalist Duncan Campbell who specializes in surveillance said some of the most decisive events that change society happen when whistleblowers and leakers truly bring the truth to power and act to correct hidden wrongs.

It is the most important inspiration for effective journalism.

It is a criminal offense for public officials to disclose certain kinds of confidential information and for journalists to post it under the State’s Official Secrecy Act (OSA).

British investigative journalists and press rights groups are now delaying consultations with the Interior Ministry to strengthen the OSA, which was last reformed in 1989.

The Interior Ministry recently said it would update legislation to improve the nation’s ability to protect the UK from threats to the UK in a modern society where espionage and information leaks are largely driven by new technologies.

Journalists and journalists’ rights groups say that proposals to broaden the scope of information covered by the law and increase penalties for violations would keep the media from holding the government accountable.

Martin Bright, an investigative journalist and editor-in-chief of the Censorship Index, which campaigns for freedom of expression, says these changes conflict the interests of the nation with the interests of the public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that the review would not interfere with the normal process of media using classified sources.

He doesn’t want a world where people are accused of doing what they consider public duty, he told LBC Radio.

History of OSA Misuse

The OSA was first created in 1911, making it a crime to disclose official information without legitimate authority, and was last updated in 1989 to target spies and corrupt officials.

Prosecution, a decision that must be made by the Attorney General, rarely lasts less than a year.

Campbell says the practice has long been used as a tool to thwart journalism.

Almost 50 years ago, he was tried for violating the OSA after talking to a former soldier about government surveillance.

Following a public defense campaign sponsored by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), a judge fired Campbell, describing the case as an oppressive prosecution.

More recently, in 2018, two investigative journalists were charged with violating the OSA, along with other crimes, after they obtained classified reports containing information about the 1994 Loyalty Genocide in Roginisland, Northern Ireland.

After judicial review, the Belfast High Court found that journalists acted in a perfectly appropriate way to do what the NUJ was asking for: protecting the source.

Journalists are now concerned that the proposal could make it easier for OSA to be used inappropriately for the press.

Proposed Changes

One of the major changes is to expand the scope of prosecution.

According to the consultation documents, the crime no longer requires evidence of damage or that the leaked material has harmed British national security. Instead, you must seek evidence of the defendant’s knowledge or belief that the disclosure will cause harm.

It also recommended that the sentence for those who made unauthorized disclosures be extended from two years to a maximum of 14 years.

NUJ Commissioner Tim Dawson said the line between whistleblowers, journalists and spies was deliberately blurred because the newspapers did not mention the words journalist and journalism.

It also states that there is no difference in severity between espionage and the most serious unauthorized disclosures, including continuous disclosure in the media, suggesting that journalists can be worse off than spies because espionage often only benefits a single state or actor.

For investigative journalists, who already tend to be more vulnerable on the more vulnerable side of journalism, Dawson said, these changes will have a chilling effect on conducting large and complex investigations.

Investigative journalists don’t think they are on the edge of crime. This will make their lives much more difficult, he said.

Reporters also say it can prevent people from passing confidential documents to the press.

The Observer’s former Interior Department editor, Bright, exposed documents leaked in 2003 by Catherine Gunn, a linguist at the British Intelligence Agency’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Gun was charged with violating the OSA by sending confidential information to The Observer. The Observer has revealed that the United States and Britain plan to use covert means to induce the United Nations’ swinging voter state to support the invasion of Iraq.

Her case, which was adapted into Official Secrets, a film starring Keira Knightly, was eventually dismissed.

If the proposed changes were applied, it is very likely that Gun would have been imprisoned. Bright said he would seriously curb future disclosures.

defense of the public interest

Journalists and press rights groups are also concerned that the Department of Home Affairs has overturned an independent legal commission’s recommendation to include new legal defenses for those deemed acting in the public interest.

The consultation document asserts that these proposals could actually undermine our efforts to prevent the harm of unauthorized disclosure.

Current law requires newspapers to decide very quickly whether they can legitimately publish confidential information in the public interest, Bright said. Having to decide whether to break the law is never easy.

According to NUJs Dawson, the government has scrapped one idea that could have created an important new safeguard.

Journalists agree that there are strong reasons to modernize what the Internet thought in its infancy and strengthen Britain’s defenses against new forms of espionage.

But for security reasons, the government has decided to introduce authoritarian legislation, Bright said. It only makes it difficult for public officials to expose wrongdoing and for journalists to expose it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/18/official-secrets-act The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos