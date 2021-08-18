COVID-19: UK records 111 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 33,904 new infections, showing daily figures | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 111 COVID-19 deaths and 33,904 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

This compares with 170 deaths reported within 28 days of testing positive yesterday and the highest daily figure since March 12, 26,852 cases.

And at this time last week, an additional 29,612 confirmed cases and 104 deaths were recorded.

In the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK since the start of the 2020 pandemic, a total of 131,260 people have died, bringing the number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 6,355,887.

Where COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificate, the death toll was 154,811.

About 43,824 people received their first coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, and 47,413,242 received their initial dose.

And with 145,875 follow-ups, 40,987,846 (77.5% of the UK adult population) were fully vaccinated.

According to the latest government data, as of August 14, 773 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,623 people were hospitalized over the past 7 days, an increase of 4.3% from the previous week.

There is no concrete evidence yet that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends booster jab, but it comes because millions of people around the world still need the first dose.

This goes against the US plan to give the Americans a second dose eight months after they jab a second Pfizer or Moderna.

U.S. health officials cite data indicating that protection from the vaccine is waning after six months, especially in the face of the Delta strain.

Starting next month, booster shots will become widely available after initially focusing on healthcare workers, nursing home residents and seniors.

The UK government is considering providing additional injections to the most vulnerable groups starting in September.

But WHO’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the rise in cases of COVID-19 and hospital admissions is mainly due to unvaccinated people.

At a press conference, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove added that circulation of the Delta mutation in low-vaccinated areas is driving the spread of the virus worldwide.

In England and Wales on Tuesday, 5% of deaths registered by 6 August had mentioned COVID on their death certificate (527 out of 10,187).

According to the National Statistical Office, this is the highest figure since March when the country was still in lockdown.

However, the number of registered COVID-19-related deaths in England and Wales during the week from 29 January to 29 January was 8,433, which is still low for the depth of the pandemic.

British health authorities have also approved the Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 to 17 years.

The Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) now says it is up to the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) to advise governments on whether children of that age should be vaccinated.

MHRA says the Zap, also known as the Spikevax vaccine, is “safe and effective in this age group.”

Currently, some children between the ages of 12 and 15 are given the Pfizer COVID jab only if they are considered clinically vulnerable.

