COVID-19 Booster Shots to roll out in September in US: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





A health worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in July in New York City. U.S. officials are recommending Americans receive COVID-19 booster shots to boost their protection amid the burgeoning delta variant and prove vaccine effectiveness is waning.

The COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to be available to all U.S. adults from next month, the nation’s top health officials said on Wednesday.

“We know that even highly effective vaccines become less effective over time,” surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a White House briefing. “It is now our clinical judgment that the time to develop a plan for COVID boosters is now.”

He added, “This includes our most vulnerable populations, such as our health care providers, nursing home residents and other seniors. We will also begin giving booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities. ”

The announcement comes as health officials across the country battle a new wave of COVID-19 cases linked to the highly transmissible delta variant. The latest infections have once again pushed intensive care unit occupancy rates to breaking point in several states, especially those with low vaccination rates.

The surgeon general said health officials were concerned about the “declining immunity and strength of the delta variant,” a “pattern of decline” that may “continue in the months to come.”

In a statement issued shortly before Wednesday’s briefing, the US Department of Health and Human Services warned that “current protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death may wane in the coming months, particularly among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the early stages of the vaccination rollout. “

The recall plan would take effect from the week of September 20, subject to the Food and Drug Administration “making an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the vaccines. at mRNA Pfizer and Moderna and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization. Practices (ACIP) issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence, “the statement said.

People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would also need an additional injection to prolong its effectiveness against coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of symptoms of COVID-19, health officials said.

People 18 and older who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be eligible for a booster dose eight months after their second dose, officials said.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cited three studies published at 1 p.m. ET in the CDC’s Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report that show reduced protection against infections over time, including in nursing homes and against the delta. variant. The effectiveness against serious illness, hospitalizations and death remains relatively high, she said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, said the plan for a recall is underway because “if you wait for something serious to happen, you are significantly behind in your response.” When it comes to the virus, he said, it’s better to stay ahead than to pursue it.

Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the goal was to make administering the reminders as easy as possible and that they would be administered in the same places people would receive their first and second. vaccine doses.

He also defended plans to give Americans an extra dose when much of the rest of the world was unvaccinated. The American goal is to administer 100 million recalls in the coming months. During the same period, 200 million doses would be given to other countries, Zients said.

He said 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of one of more than 80,000 vaccination sites across the country.

Since the pandemic began about 20 months ago, more than 623,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Walensky of the CDC said the United States averages about 500 deaths from COVID-19 per day.

