



The Queen of England will make drag racing history as the first Sith female drag performer to appear in the franchise.

Victoria Scone joins the third series of Drag Race UK, the first cisgender female contestant in 12-year show history.

The 27-year-old from Cardiff will compete alongside 11 other performers for the drag race crown in front of a panel of judges, including show producers RuPaul, Michelle Visage and rotating panelists Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

In announcing her look on Instagram today, she wrote: Shes only Scone and done it!

Gay Drag Queen says her style is very serious and she worked as a sales and event coordinator before becoming a full-time drag drag queen.

Drag has always been a part of my life, she told BBC Three. I truly believe that I was born for a drag queen.

Although trans women and non-binary entrants have shown off their talents in previous series, this is the first time a woman from the Birth Queen assigned to AFAB has joined the lineup.

Scone told BBC Three that although some call her the AFAB Queen, she prefers the term drag queen, but it’s important that these conversations be comprehensive.

The 27-year-old points out that she isn’t the first female drag queen in existence and she hopes she won’t be the last to appear on the show.

We hope to have a million more AFAB drag queens, drag kings, non-binary players and more.

Scone joins Ella Vaday, Scarlett Harlett, Choriza May, Elektra Fence, Krystal Versace, Charity Kase, River Medway, Kitty Scott-Claus, Vanity Milan and Anubis.

A previous participant, Veronica Green, is also added to the mix after her last look is shortened after she contracted Covid-19.

The third series of Drag Race UK will air next month on BBC Three and iPlayer.

