US plans to double asylum officers in Biden border overhaul





WASHINGTON, Aug. 18 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday unveiled a plan to overhaul the U.S. asylum system, including a doubling of staff, in an attempt to speed up processing at the Mexican border, where migrant arrests have peaked in 20 years. year.

The proposed rule would allow asylum officers to accept or reject migrants’ protection claims soon after they cross the border, bypassing pending U.S. immigration courts where cases often take years to be resolved by the judges.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that the regulations would allow the United States to more quickly and efficiently review people’s asylum claims while ensuring fundamental fairness.

The rule could take months to finalize and would not immediately replace a current policy to deport most cross-border workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration aims to hire 1,000 more asylum officers and 1,000 other support workers, a senior DHS official told Reuters before the announcement. The hiring surge would more than double the current crop of around 800 asylum officers and could be funded either by Congress or through increased immigration application fees.

“We hope that we will be able to assess the requests within three months of their arrival,” the senior official said. “Much will depend on the number of asylum officers hired.”

It is the biggest proposed change to the asylum system since Biden took office in January, and a key part of a 21-point immigration plan unveiled in July.

Arrests at the US-Mexico border hit their highest monthly level in two decades, giving opposition Republicans ammunition to hammer down Biden, a Democrat, for overturning many of the former’s restrictive immigration policies. President Donald Trump. Read more

“If we can determine who is a legitimate asylum seeker and who is not earlier in the process, I think that reduces some of the incentives for irregular migration,” the official said.

The Biden administration plans to roll out the plan in phases, first applying it to migrant families based on where they were encountered and their destination in the United States.

Biden’s planned overhaul is overshadowed by his decision to keep in place a Trump-era border eviction policy known as Title 42, which prevents most migrants taken at the border during the pandemic from being even considered as asylum seekers.

‘ACCELERATED REMOVAL’

The proposed rule, which will be officially published in the Federal Register on Friday, will go through a 60-day public comment period, followed by government review. The process could extend until early 2022, the DHS official said.

If around 2,000 asylum officers are hired, the settlement would cost around $ 438 million in the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, according to a government estimate.

The regulation would allow migrants who seek asylum through this process to be released instead of being held in detention, as their cases are processed on an expedited basis.

The new rule could spark backlash from both immigration extremists and liberals, as it would allow the release of immigrants, but at the same time could speed up deportations of those who lose their cases.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

