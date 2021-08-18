Among us, the developers are not happy with the blatant copy of Fortnite





Epic Games launched Fortnite: Impostors yesterday, a new mode that copies the game mechanics of Among Us. While Among Us, the multiplayer game that gained popularity at the start of the pandemic, was free on the Epic Games Store recently, Epic did not collaborate with Innersloth, the studio that created Among Us, for the new Fortnite mode. The developers behind Among Us are clearly surprised and unhappy that Epic has copied their game so blatantly, with social inference gameplay and a very similar map.

It would have been really, really cool to collaborate, said Victoria Tran, Community Director of Innersloth. Like the game mechanics, alright, these shouldn’t be kept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology make things more interesting?

Gary Porter, developer for Among Us, also pointed out the similarities between the map used by Fortnite and Among Us. Everything is fine, even though they have switched the power and the medical bay and connected the security to the cafeteria, has Porter joked on Twitter. I wasn’t even there for the development of Skeld [the first Among Us map] and I’m still a little offended.

Calum Underwood, another developer at Among Us, tweeted and deleted what he called spicy tweets, before inviting other game creators to collaborate with Among Us instead. Kotaku also noticed that Adriel Wallick, a programmer at Innersloth, also shared a comic about art theft online.

We have not patented the mechanics among us. I don’t think this leads to a healthy gaming industry. Is it really that hard to put in 10% more effort to give it your own touch?

Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander said the company didn’t patent the mechanics of Among Us because I don’t think it leads to a healthy gaming industry. Instead, Bromander expected Epic to put more effort into his own version.

The Epics Impostors mode in Fortnite obviously took the Among Us team by surprise, even though it’s only a temporary in-game mode. The not-so-subtle hints of copying and art theft here come after small creators accused Epic of stealing their work in the past. Epic has faced years of legal complaints related to emotes the company copied from children and independent artists without paying them.

Epics’ choice to copy Among Us also comes just months after the company’s bitter legal battle with Apple. It’s a legal fight that Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has described as concerning the fundamental freedoms of all consumers and developers. It’s not a great look if Epic is fighting for small developers in one way, but undermines them elsewhere.

